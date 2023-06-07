2023 e-Assessment Awards Winners Announced

We are delighted to announce the winners of the seventh International e-Assessment Awards following the Awards Gala Dinner which took place on 6th June during this year’s International e-Assessment Conference.

The e-Assessment Awards programme holds a unique and truly global position, sharing and celebrating the many excellent projects that demonstrate the value that technology can bring to high-quality assessment, whether formative or summative, high or low stakes. These awards encompass all sectors of education from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

The winners of this year’s Awards are:

Lifetime Contribution Award

Professor Barry O’Sullivan

Best Practitioner of the Year (Team) Award

Education Development Services Team, Birmingham City University

Best Practitioner of the Year (Individual) Award

Elliot Spence, Education Development Services Team, Birmingham City University

Best International Implementation sponsored by PSI

Excelsoft Technologies with Digital Assessments for Schools in Remote Pacific Islands

Best Formative Assessment Project sponsored ACER

GoReact with GoReact – empower confident skills through formative feedback

Best Summative Assessment Project sponsored by Jannison

Excelsoft Technologies with International Medical University

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project sponsored by City & Guilds

Tata Consultancy Services with TCS Elevate Assessments

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment sponsored by Vretta

RM with Innovating with customers on exam malpractice

Best Transformational Project sponsored by RM

Birmingham City University with BCU Hybrid Model

Best Research

State University of Londrina with Self-assessment guide for English teachers in Brazil

Graham Hudson, Chair of the e-Assessment Association said,

“With 62 entries from 12 countries and 21 finalists, the International e-Assessment Awards really demonstrate the level of imagination, innovation and research which is leading change in the industry globally. Over recent years we have seen an increased interest in how learning and assessment can be enhanced by embracing digital technology.

AI developments such as ChatGPT have been a core theme throughout the conference and, while AI is nothing new for our industry, it has helped to raise the profile of the role of digital assessment. Our Award winners demonstrate how technology is transforming the way assessment is approached across the world and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

Professor Bob Harrison, Chair of the Judges adds,

“It is an enormous privilege to be a part of these awards and to gain a glimpse of the future world of online assessment. Every year the entries astonish me with their innovation and continued development and this year is no exception. These awards demonstrate the capacity and capability within the world of e-assessment to use technology to improve the assessment process and make it more accessible, reliable, valid, relevant, and cost effective.”

