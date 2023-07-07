42 London Hosts Open Day to Unveil its innovative and tuition free path into the Tech Industry

Coding school invites organisations and anyone over 18 to explore how innovative educational methods can create a lasting impact and shape a brighter future for aspiring coders.

At the Open Day on July 18, attendees will have an opportunity to explore 42 London’s dynamic environment and learn about an education model that offers a pathway to enter the tech industry without the need for traditional university education and associated fees.

As part of its commitment to make tech education accessible to all, the school is also extending a warm invitation to organisations to explore potential partnerships.

Unlike conventional institutions, 42 London emphasises a project-based learning approach and peer-to-peer collaboration, empowering students to take control of their own progress. Through rigorous evaluation processes, including machine exams and peer assessments, students develop the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

A member of the renowned 42 Network, an internationally acclaimed educational model, the school in London aims to bridge the gap between the increasing demand for qualified IT professionals in the UK and traditional education systems that fall short in preparing candidates.

The Millbank campus is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including the latest generation computers and a 24/7 operating schedule, providing students with the flexibility to learn at their own pace and according to their availability and interests. With university costs exceeding£9,000 per year, 42 London’s tuition-free program is a game-changer for aspiring coders, eliminating financial barriers and opening doors to new opportunities.

“We are dedicated to empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the digital age,” says Lilian Pontes, Country Director of 42 London. And she adds: “By offering a unique tuition-free training program, we aim to bridge the gap in qualified tech professionals and provide the necessary skills for success. Our state-of-the-art facilities ensure that students have the resources and support necessary to excel.”

Inclusive environment

The Open Day on 18 July will cover the comprehensive coding course offered by 42 London. Students can complete the program within three years, with a common core that can be accomplished in as little as 18 months. Upon graduation, students emerge as fully qualified programmers, ready to pursue lucrative employment opportunities, with average salaries reaching £50,000 per year.

42 London, a registered UK charity, is committed to creating an inclusive learning environment. Notably, 40% of students at 42 London identify as women, surpassing the current industry average of 25% and fostering gender diversity within the tech sector.

“The Open Day provides a unique opportunity for aspiring coders and individuals seeking a career change to discover the transformative programming journey that awaits them at 42 London,” adds Lilian Pontes.

Please click here to register for the Open Day

