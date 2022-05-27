AVer Announces Partnership with Yamaha for Enhanced Video and Audio Collaboration

AVer Information Inc., the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, is excited to announce a technology partnership with Yamaha. With AVer’s industry-leading cameras and Yamaha’s high-quality microphones, the collaboration provides a smart solution to further enhance virtual connectivity and video presentation experiences.

“AVer is proud to align with Yamaha, a well-respected leader in the industry with strong values in innovation and excellence, to deliver a seamless user experience in both professional and educational environments.” – said Andy Hsi, CEO of AVer Information Inc.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe said:

“As we adapt to the new normal, our customers need to be able to work and learn effectively in traditional, remote and hybrid working settings. Aligning with Yamaha and providing exceptional combined video and audio experience gives our customers the ability to connect effectively in all settings.”

“We’re very excited to partner with AVer, a brand that provides exceptional video solutions, and we believe the combination of their cameras with our microphones will take video and audio experiences to new heights.” – said Nobuo Ikematsu, Senior General Manager of Information & Communication Division, Yamaha.

Through the use of PTZApp 2, AVer’s USB Conferencing Cameras* can be combined with Yamaha’s Ceiling-Mount Dante Microphone RM-CG and Tabletop Microphone RM-TT to enable audio tracking function. Similarly, by using the app PTZ Link, AVer’s Auto Tracking Cameras and PTZ Cameras* can also integrate with the two aforementioned microphones for voice-based tracking functionality. With the utilization of Yamaha’s microphones and the compatible software, the cameras will automatically identify the speaker in the room and switch to the preset point of where that person is. Both software are free and can be downloaded from the AVer website.

