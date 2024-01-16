Barclays launch Eagle Labs academy to upskill the Next generation of Tech giants and Entrepreneurs

Barclays Eagle Labs have launched an online digital skills platform to inspire the leaders of the next generation of UK tech giants

The platform is funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s Digital Growth Grant and will offer interactive modules to help teach the skillset needed when thinking of starting a digital business

Barclays Eagle Labs have launched an online skills platform for budding entrepreneurs looking to become the leaders of the next tech giants.

The new Eagle Labs Academy, funded by the Department for Science Innovation and Technology, will provide curated learning experiences, where users can access self-paced, on-demand and interactive content; covering key challenges faced when starting and scaling a technology focused business.

The platform will help the next generation of tech entrepreneurs from things like how to raise finance to creating their first business plan.

Amanda Allan, Director of Barclays Eagle Labs said:

“This is another fantastic addition to the range of programmes and support that Barclays Eagle Labs offer tech startups and their founders. The Eagle Labs Academy is an exciting platform which we hope will encourage the next wave of tech entrepreneurs to start and grow their ideas into a lucrative business.

“The digital economy continues to experience huge growth and this platform is a great starting point for anyone who is thinking of entering this space and becoming a tech entrepreneur.”

Saqib Bhatti MP, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy said:

“The UK’s startup ecosystem stands unrivalled, home to more tech unicorns than France and Germany combined. That achievement is no coincidence; it’s a result of our ongoing commitment to support and grow our tech sector.

“The Eagle Labs Academy, supported by our £12 million Digital Growth Grant, will help to nurture and develop the skills of the next wave of tech entrepreneurs which will in turndrive economic growth and help to create new jobs.”

Overview of Eagle Labs Academy:

There will initially be a total of 14 modules, underpinned by 60 individual lessons including founder videos, insights and additional templates to download.

The site will be simple to navigate and users will be able to easily browse through the list of curated content and lessons.

Users will have access to their unique dashboard which allows them to track their progress against modules.

The site is mobile-friendly, to ensure users can access content on-the-go.

For further information, please visit https://academy.uk.barclays/

