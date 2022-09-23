Ciphr confirms its Autumn webinars

HR and learning software provider Ciphr has unveiled its next five expert-led webinars, with topics from employment law and HR system selection to skills development and identity checking.

Surefire signs you’ve outgrown your LMS (and what to do next)

First up is ‘Surefire signs you’ve outgrown your LMS (and what to do next)’, hosted by learning experts Nevin Hart and Andrea Matkin from Ciphr and its sister company Digits LMS. The session will outline five key metrics that signal when it’s time for an upgrade, including engagement levels, personalisation, and integrations, and discuss practical tips to consider when selecting a replacement LMS.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Tuesday 27 September, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5490108273083417358.

Top 10 HR system selection mistakes – and how to avoid them

Ciphr has teamed up with independent people tech consultancy Silver Cloud HR to reveal the ‘Top 10 HR system selection mistakes – and how to avoid them’. Silver Cloud HR’s Ana Johnson will share some of the most common HR system selection mistakes that she’s seen organisations make over the years and lessons learned on how to save time, money, and effort by choosing the right HR software first time.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Thursday 29 September, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9081024189138988301.

Employment law update – with Ciphr and Shoosmiths

Ciphr’s next employment law webinar will feature legal experts from Shoosmiths. Shoosmiths’ partner Stuart Lawrenson and principal associate Sian Hoare will be discussing key recent legislative changes and case law updates, and offering insights on how to prepare for any imminent employment law changes.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Tuesday 11 October, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2476497535083603467.

Ciphr and TrustID: right to work checks and digital ID verification

Digital identity document validation technology (IDVT) will be introduced next month, on 1 October, to support employers with right to work and pre-employment DBS checks. Tony Machin, CEO of TrustID – a Ciphr Connect partner – will be explaining the regulatory changes, including recent updates to right to work guidance and details of the schemes for digital identity verification when onboarding employees. He’ll be joined by Ciphr expert James Whatmore.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Thursday 13 October, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7243341136973887503

Reaping the benefits: why switching to payrolling benefits in kind could be right for you

Although employers have had the option to account for tax payable on benefits-in-kind (BIK) through PAYE, payrolling of BIK remains one of the under-used tools in employers’ payroll kit. This informative webinar, hosted by Amanda Barnden, payroll sales manager at Ciphr, aims to demystify the BIK payrolling process, and weigh up the pros and cons of switching from P11Ds, which are submitted at the end of the tax year, to payrolling of benefits.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Thursday 3 November, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5718313011910571533.

Mind the gap: aligning HR and L&D for better skills development

Skills development and talent retention are major (and often disconnected) discussion points across organisations of all sizes, in every industry. But could the solution to finding effective ways to develop and retain staff be a closer collaboration between HR and L&D teams? Digits’ Bradley Burgoyne and Andrea Matkin examine the possibilities of an aligned skills strategy, and what a ‘people strategy of the future’ might look like.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Tuesday 15 November, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5231964933864410640

Ciphr webinars

All Ciphr and Digits LMS webinars are free to attend. Links to video recordings of the seminars are made available afterwards and emailed to all registrants.

Ciphr invites audience questions, which can be sent in advance to Cathryn Newbery, Ciphr’s head of content and community (and webinar chair). Email all questions to [email protected] (please include the webinar title in the subject line).

Nearly 4,000 people have registered for Ciphr and Digits LMS webinars over the past year, and all previous seminars are available to watch on-demand at www.ciphr.com/video-library. Talks have covered a range of topics that explore the changes and challenges shaping the world of work, such as employee experience, hybrid working, the future of UK L&D, talent management strategy, internal comms, safeguarding employees’ mental health, diversity and inclusion in recruitment, off-the-shelf learning, flexible working systems, social media checks, and off-payroll working (IR35) in the private sector.

More than 600 organisations use Ciphr’s HR management systems and Digits’ bespoke enterprise learning management systems globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.

For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com or www.digits.co.uk.

Published in