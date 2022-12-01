Ciphr increases its cloud software offering on G-Cloud 13 framework

People management software provider Ciphr has doubled its number of listings on the government’s public sector digital marketplace.

G-Cloud 13 – the latest version of Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud framework agreement – enables public sector procurement teams to compare and buy cloud-based technology and services from pre-approved suppliers more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Ciphr – a supplier on the G-Cloud framework since 2013 – now boasts five listings for cloud software. The listings cover Ciphr’s full range of solutions, including Ciphr HR, Ciphr Payroll, integrated HR and payroll, Ciphr’s applicant tracking system – Ciphr iRecruit, and Ciphr’s online learning management system – Ciphr LMS.

Ciphr’s SaaS solutions can be operated independently or integrated with an organisation’s existing HR system to help busy people teams streamline their processes across the entire employee lifecycle.

Rob Oehlers, strategic account director at Ciphr, says: “We are thrilled that Ciphr has been included as an approved supplier in the G-Cloud 13 framework. G-Cloud dramatically simplifies the tendering process for government contracts, helping public sector organisations to maximise their budgets to the full by securing the best value technology solutions for their needs.

“We already work with a range of brilliant public-sector organisations – including the Electoral Commission, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Met Office, National Galleries of Scotland, Nottingham College, Zero Waste Scotland, and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh – and look forward to working with many more over the coming years.”

More than 600 organisations across the public, private and non-profit sectors use Ciphr’s cloud-based HR and people management solutions to help manage, retain and engage staff more effectively.

For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.

Published in