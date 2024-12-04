City of Bristol College and South Gloucestershire & Stroud College Join the West of England Institute of Technology

The West of England Institute of Technology (WEIoT) is delighted to welcome City of Bristol College and SGS College as their newest education partners.



Julia Gray, Principal & CEO of City of Bristol College emphasized the significance of the partnership “Joining the WEIoT is a meaningful step forward for City of Bristol College, having previously been an IoT+ member. Teachers and students involved in IoT programmes can take pride in the association their courses have with the IoT. The collaborative approach to skills delivery in the region aligns perfectly with our newly launched college strategy, helping us contribute to a sustainable and highly skilled workforce.”

These exciting new partnerships reflect the WEIoT’s ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in technical education and addressing regional skills gaps, delivering innovative skills whilst working in collaboration with our employer partners



Gavin Murray, Deputy Principal for Quality & Curriculum of South Gloucestershire & Stroud College highlighted the importance of working collaboratively across region “We are incredibly proud to be part of the West of England Institute of Technology. This new partnership with South Gloucestershire and Stroud College marks a transformative step in advancing higher-level technical education and skills development within our region. By enhancing collaboration between industry, education, and research, we will accelerate our collective ability to deliver cutting-edge, flexible learning pathways. These pathways will prepare individuals for the future of work, driven by digital innovation and emerging technologies. Together, we are equipping learners and businesses with the expertise needed to thrive in a digitalised economy, supporting sustainable growth, and creating opportunities for the workforce of tomorrow”

The addition of City of Bristol and SGS Colleges enhances the WEIoT’s already extensive network, which includes Weston College, the University of the West of England, Bath College, Gloucestershire College, and Yeovil College. Together with its employer partners, the WEIoT has successfully secured over £10 million in funding to address the needs of the regional economy, particularly in higher-level technical skills.



Claire Arbery, Director of the WEIoT, commented: “Over the past five years of operation, the IoT has developed a collaborative model across the region, bringing together colleges, employers, and higher education providers to develop responsive courses that address local needs. Adding City of Bristol and SGS Colleges to the partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration and how working together can positively benefit everyone. I am delighted that the colleges have decided to join the partnership and are willing to work together to promote technical education and higher-level learning.”



As part of its forward strategy, the WEIoT will introduce new construction courses from September 2025 to further diversify its offerings and meet emerging skills demands.



The WEIoT is an industry, education, and research collaboration, designing and delivering flexible, higher-level technical learning to equip people with the skills to fully participate in, and contribute to, economic growth driven by digital innovation and emerging technologies.