Morgan Sindall appointed to phase two of Bradford’s Future Technologies Centre

Morgan Sindall Construction will continue its work with Bradford College following its appointment as contractor for the purpose-built Future Technologies Centre.



Having previously undertaken phase one of the project, which saw the demolition of a derelict mill on Thornton Road in the city, Morgan Sindall will now undertake phase two. This phase will see the construction of a state-of-the-art four-storey building, which will house modern automotive, digital and engineering training at Bradford College.



The facility will offer students skills in new technologies, such as modern automotive and digital engineering, electric/hybrid vehicles and advanced manufacturing. As such, the Centre will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.



Once completed in 2026, the Bradford College Automotive and Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises. As many as 650 students could enrol at the Centre.



Morgan Sindall’s first phase of work included extensive site surveys and the demolition of the vacant Junction Mills building where the Centre will be located. As part of this phase, Morgan Sindall’s Intelligent Solutions approach resulted in 56 tonnes of carbon being saved during the design and pre-construction stage, against a target of 10.



The project has received £15 million funding from the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF), secured in October 2022, and boosted by a £2 million College contribution.



Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction’s Yorkshire business, said:



“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Bradford College by delivering what will be a game changing new facility for Bradford. The new Future Technologies Centre help equip the people of Bradford with the skills needed to thrive in the technologies of tomorrow.

“As part of our delivery of this project we look forward to undertaking social value initiatives that benefit the people of Bradford, ensuring this new facility is having a positive impact on the city way ahead of opening.”

Chris Webb, CEO & Principal of Bradford College, added:

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Morgan Sindall as this project enters its second phase. The Future Technologies Centre is central to our ambitious estates strategy, designed to nurture inspiring careers in sectors that support regional economic growth.

“This multi-million-pound project follows the completion of our Garden Mills building for higher education STEM training. The Future Technologies Centre will create a further cutting-edge learning environment for the local community that enriches our local workforce and helps Bradford College to deliver on its mission of transforming lives.”



Over the last two years, Bradford College has secured nearly £32 million in funding. This substantial investment is helping the College reshape and rebuild aspirational new facilities in the heart of Bradford.