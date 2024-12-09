Pilot Seeks to Take Learners into the Metaverse  

A pioneering new project is looking to develop a mixed reality (MR) platform to enhance assessment and make learning more immersive.

Metaverse Learning has been awarded £50,000 by the Assessment Innovation Fund, supported by the awarding organisation NCFE and Ufi VocTech Trust, for its pilot seeking to overcome limitations with virtual reality by delivering more tailored learning experiences.

The ambition is to develop learner-centric, adaptable assessment solutions that harness technology to create a more inclusive, fairer and reliable experience. Metaverse Learning will explore if MR can meet neurodiverse needs and automatically tailor the complexity of activities depending on the learner’s stage and knowledge.

Jason Holt CBE, Co-founder and CEO of Metaverse Learning, said:

“We are thrilled to launch this groundbreaking project in partnership with NCFE, which represents a significant leap forward in creating truly inclusive learning environments. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to tailor immersive experiences that adapt to the unique needs of learners accounting for their cognitive profiles providing the first step in the mission that every individual receives personalised support on their educational journey.”

The Enhanced Assessment Immersive Learning (EAIL) project will involve a randomised control test with 200 learners across selected UK colleges. Learners will be divided into two groups; one will complete standard MR modules, while the other will experience MR learning tailored by EAIL’s diagnostic assessments and adaptive technology.

Evaluation data will explore EAIL’s impact on learner engagement, understanding, and learning outcomes, gathering insights into how personalised MR experiences affect learning retention and confidence.

The Metaverse Learning team hopes the use of this technology will lead to:

improved measurement of learning by accurately establishing learner starting points

a more effective learning environment through better understanding and addressing personal barriers to learning

exposure to a wider variety of situations by randomising learning scenarios, creating a more realistic experience

effective formative assessments tailored to each learner’s ability through the incorporation of adaptive assessments.

The pilot study has been made possible by NCFE’s Assessment Innovation Fund and the vocational technology champions Ufi VocTech Trust. Launched in 2021 to help provide evidence-based, alternative assessment solutions where the impact can be tested in real-life, it has already invested over £1 million across a range of innovative projects.

Dean Blewitt, Senior Innovation and Investments Manager at NCFE, said:

“In partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust, we are delighted to support Metaverse Learning through the Assessment Innovation Fund, which enables forward-thinking projects that prioritise learner inclusivity and adaptability.

“By funding this project, we’re supporting the development of AI-driven, immersive assessments tailored to individual learning needs. Together with Ufi, we are committed to advancing educational assessment practices that help adults build skills for today’s workforce, ensuring a fairer, more responsive system that meets diverse needs across the UK.”