FDM Group, leading Graduate employer, opens applications for Summer 2023 graduates 

FDM Group, the global leader in the recruit, train, deploy sector, and one of the UK’s largest hirers of graduates, officially opens applications for Summer 2023 graduates on November 14th.

This means current students expecting to complete their undergraduate degree next summer can apply now to join FDM Group and embark on the award-winning Graduate Programme, which offers bespoke vocational training in roles and skills not necessarily covered by their university degree.

After being trained in their chosen field or speciality, candidates are placed as an FDM consultant within industry-leading businesses all over the country, kick-starting their career within the fast-moving technology sector.

Applicants for FDM’s Graduate Programme come from a wide range of degree backgrounds. 25% join with a degree in Computer Science, 20% have a degree in Business related subjects, 15% in Engineering, 10% in Economics and Finance, and 4% in Biology or Life Sciences.

FDM Group recruits graduates all year round and has received over 20,000 applications this year alone. Their exciting programme offers roles in Business Analysis, Project Management, Risk, Regulation and Compliance, Business Intelligence, Cloud Computing Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Salesforce Development, Software Testing, Technical Operations and more.

DevOps is the latest course addition, allowing trainees to learn both software development and programme management for business support.

Eight of FDMs career pathways have received Tech Industry Gold accreditation, an official recognition by independent industry body, TechSkills, which attests to the quality and relevance of the training and placement programme.

FDM is laser focused on diversity, equity and inclusion and was once again listed in the 2022 UK’s Social Mobility Index’s top 75 companies for social mobility.

FDM has partnerships with a number of world leading service providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, ServiceNow, nCino and Appian. This presents consultants with the opportunity to achieve industry recognised qualifications, certifications, and continual learning and development opportunities.

Sheila Flavell, COO, FDM Group, comments:

“FDM offers graduates the chance to learn relevant tech and professional skills through our accredited training programme. We concentrate on areas not necessarily covered by traditional higher-education degree courses.

“Our programme has launched the careers of thousands of graduates from a variety of degree disciplines whilst having a positive impact on the tackling the digital skills crisis.

“We encourage students looking to work with industry-leading companies in the UK to reach out and apply to our Graduate Programme NOW.”

Published in