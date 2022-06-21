Government publishes response to its ‘Embedding Standards and Pathways Across the Cyber Profession by 2025’ consultation

@UKCyberCouncil – The government has published a response to its ‘Embedding Standards and Pathways Across the Cyber Profession by 2025’ consultation. The consultation, which was run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), opened on 19 January 2022 and lasted for eight weeks.

Its purpose was to engage with key stakeholders across industry, academia and the wider UK business and public sector to ascertain how the government could support uptake of the Council’s standards, including:

● Whether there was a requirement for regulation to be introduced to support the Council as it introduces new chartered standards for the industry

● Whether a register for chartered practitioners should be created and, if so, whether this register should be voluntary or mandatory

The government’s response has confirmed that no regulation will be introduced at this point in time. The government will continue to do all it can to provide support to the Council and will engage closely with regulators and industry to secure similar support.

Between now and 2025, the Council is introducing chartered standards that align with 16 cyber security specialisms. The government will track the adoption of Council standards and continue to assess whether regulatory intervention is needed to further support levels of uptake.

In relation to creating a register for cyber security practitioners who meet the Council’s professional standards, the Council will create a voluntary register listing individuals accredited as associate, principal and chartered level.

Speaking in response to the outcome of the consultation, Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council, said:

“I welcome the government’s response to the consultation and I would like once again to thank all of those who contributed their views. The response allows the Council to take the lead in working with key stakeholders to achieve the aim, set out in the National Cyber Strategy, of creating a world class, diverse cyber security profession.

“The consultation itself was tremendously helpful in identifying the key challenges faced by stakeholders and has enabled us to create solutions to help address these. Observations were rightly raised about the complex nature of career routes into cyber security; the myriad of cyber qualifications, certifications and degree standards which exist without any uniform equivalency; and the challenges this creates for employers when it comes to assessing candidate suitability.

“By introducing universal chartered professional standards aligned to 16 recognised cyber security specialisms and working with awarding bodies to align these to existing qualifications, we are confident we can create the clear framework needed to ensure the UK cultivates a world leading cyber sector. And by creating a voluntary register of cyber security practitioners holding our professional standards, we will help build further recognition, confidence and clarity across the industry – for both employers and employees.

“With the government’s response to the consultation confirming a staged approach is preferred, through which the sector has the opportunity to collaborate in the development of a diverse, accessible and ethical profession, it’s now time for us all to work together to create an environment in which cyber expertise across the UK can really flourish.”

The UK Cyber Security Council will be holding two webinars discussing the government’s response to the consultation. The webinars will provide an opportunity to discuss, ask questions and share views on the government’s response to the consultation, with speakers Simon Hepburn, CEO of the Council, and Andrew Elliot, Deputy Director for Cyber Innovation and Skills at DCMS, in attendance.

The first, which will be open to UK Cyber Security Council members will take place at 4pm on 4 July. Members can register by emailing: [email protected].

The second, which will be open to anyone that wishes to attend, will take place at 10am on 12 July.

