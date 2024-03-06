Immersive Learning Resource from Discovery Education Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

Discovery Education today announced that its no-cost, augmented-reality (AR) learning resource—Sandbox AR—has surpassed the 1 million download milestone in the Apple iTunes store. In 2023, Sandbox AR was named was named Best XR/VR/AI Product as part of the GESS Education Awards and was the winner of the first prize in the Hardware, AV, AR/AV, Robotics and Digital Device category at the BETT 2023 Awards. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital resources nurture student curiosity and drive deeper engagement in instruction.

Designed as a companion to the award-winning Discovery Education Espresso platform, Sandbox AR is an augmented reality “maker” app that brings immersive technology and content into the classroom. Within Sandbox AR, users can create virtual worlds and populate them with hundreds of unique objects from history, the built world, science, nature, and more. Sandbox AR also gives students new ways to express themselves and demonstrate their learning through features like photo taking or video walkthroughs with their own voice over. Sandbox AR even offers a mode that allows users to scale up and inhabit their own life size virtual environments.

For those new to AR, Sandbox AR includes many pre-built sandboxes exploring diverse subjects such as ancient Egypt, space exploration, Mayan civilization, road construction, and more, with additional sandboxes coming soon. Discovery Education is also making available several free, pre-built lessons educators can use with the app to familiarise themselves with integrating AR into classroom instruction. Subscribers to Discovery Education Espresso have access to additional Sandbox AR features, and soon, Sandbox AR will be compatible with Chromebooks.

“Discovery Education is thrilled at the reception educators have given Sandbox AR,” said Phil Birchinall, Discovery Education’s Senior Director of Immersive Content. “Achieving this milestone will motivate our team to continue to create high-quality digital resources that nurture student curiosity and greater engagement in instruction.”

Among the other immersive learning resources offered by Discovery Education are:

Experience Edge at Hudson Yards. In this exciting immersive virtual experience, students visit the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor Skydeck to learn facts about its complex engineering, the history of the Hudson Yards neighborhood, and the complex construction challenges deep in the heart of New York City.

Timepod Adventures. Created in partnership with Verizon, TimePod Adventures offers state-of-the-art AR students can interact with and control. Using TimePod Adventures, students travel through time and visit amazing locations, facing challenges and solving problems as they go. A web-based companion app allows friends or classmates to join learners in solving problems from anywhere, helping to build important collaboration skills.

To learn more about Discovery Education’s entire suite of AR/VR resources, visit the company’s immersive learning website here.