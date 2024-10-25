Announcing the winner of the CoLRiC Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award 2024

A significant benefit of the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) membership is the eligibility to nominate a team or individual for our national awards. Every year we issue a call for nominations that demonstrate the creativity, quality and organisational impact of service provision on the teaching, learning and student experience. It provides an opportunity to take stock, reflect on and evaluate your contributions to college life. All nominations were reviewed, scored and shortlisted by a judging panel comprising an external library and information services expert and members of CoLRiC’s Executive Committee.

The Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award is named in honour of CoLRiC’s founder and presented to an outstanding and enthusiastic individual who has a proven commitment to library and learning resource services. It celebrates proactive and dedicated contributions to the profession.

CoLRiC is delighted to announce that the winner of the Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award for 2024 is Erika Neck, Learning and Digital Resources Coordinator at The College Merthyr Tydfil, in recognition of her exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to learner support and development. Erika’s achievement is based on her commitment to keeping up to date with technology, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

There was an overwhelming response from the judging panel to the strength of the nomination in all six of the criteria.

An enthusiastic and creative contribution to library and learning resources teamworking; inspiring colleagues and leading by example

A personal contribution to innovative service development or exceptional enhancements to existing services evidenced by positive feedback

A commitment and dedication to student academic, personal or vocational development and lifelong learning

Proactive engagement and collaboration with academic staff, curriculum colleagues and college-wide student support services

Proactive engagement with students, commitment to inclusivity and a sensitivity to the needs of a diverse student community

A personal commitment to ongoing professional development, training, volunteering and networking,

The judging panel observed:

‘I was incredibly impressed with the way Erika is engaging with students on AI and its integrity of use, clearly raising the profile of library and Information services.’

‘Erika has taken an area of technology that is in its infancy in terms of applied supportive learning and explored the use in the context of the college community.’

‘Evidence of her passion and commitment is demonstrated through examples of application and impact.’

‘Erika strikes me as someone who isn’t afraid to tackle new challenges head on.’

‘I am completely blown away by the nomination. I feel very privileged to have won this prestigious award. I strive my best to give staff and students information that can help them in their day to day lives or work and I hope that I cut through the overwhelming information that is out there and demonstrate how something can help them. I would like to thank my manager for nominating me.’

Rhian Francis, Head of Wellbeing and Learner Support Services commented:

‘I am absolutely delighted that Erika has been recognised in this way. She fully deserves to be recognised for her innovative work in supporting learners, staff, the college and external partners across the sectors. Thank you, Erika and congratulations.’

Samantha Gaunnarsson, Assistant Principal Learner Experience was equally impressed:

‘It has been a pleasure observing Erika develop in her role and the level of commitment and passion she demonstrates to every member of staff, learner, visitor and professional colleague. She welcomes new experiences and has thrived in the area of digital learning and how to support her colleagues and learners to reach their full potential by utilising these digital resources. Erika has spoken at several conferences sharing her expertise and knowledge and I’m proud to have her as a member of the College Merthyr Tydfil team.’

Special thanks go to Liz McGettigan, Senior Consultant, Future Library Strategy, Technology and Design at The Design Concept, for being the external judge for this award.