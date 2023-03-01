Law Training Centre launches first-of-its-kind service to help law firms audit training budgets

Law Training Centre launches new audit service to help law firms make training budgets go further, in support of talent retention

1st March 2023: The online legal education provider, Law Training Centre has today announced the launch of its Legal Talent Development Team to help law firms enhance training opportunities for staff in support of employee development and retention.

The Legal Talent Development Team will help law firms audit training needs across the firm, assess effectiveness of current training and learning, and then make recommendations as to where new support is needed and map out a more cost-effective roadmap to qualification. Its launch is marked by a pioneering partnership with Wilson Browne Solicitors, which will see the law firm become the first in the UK to receive the service.

With recent reports finding that 63% of law firms believe recruitment will be the biggest obstacle for growth this year, the initiative will help give firms an edge in the war for talent by providing a clear outline of the timeframe, resources and the funding required for their staff to complete essential qualifications, including the SQE, NALP, CLC, CILEX (CPQ and Legacy) and Notary.

In addition to providing a roadmap for qualification, the Legal Talent Development Team will also pinpoint the most beneficial courses to take forward, relative to the stage of development for each individual.

Diane Clark (Legal Talent Development Manager) will lead the team and she will be joined by Louise McGhee (Head of Academics and Partnerships); Yasmin Hoque (QWE specialist); and Rebecca Ogunmayun (Legal Training Advisor) – providing a great blend of real practitioner experience, alongside an understanding of the pressures that many feel whilst studying, working and trying to keep a healthy work-life balance.

Commenting on the launch, Dino Dullabh, Co-Founder of Law Training Centre, said: “Our Legal Talent Development Team is focused on helping firms and employees choose the right qualifications and courses for their team and the future growth of their business.

“The new team is central to one our core values of breaking down barriers to the profession. In this instance, one of the key barriers is a lack of awareness by firms that there are more options than ever before to qualify and more flexible and cost-effective routes available. We are the first and only law school to offer all the major routes to qualifying (from paralegal to solicitor and notary) under one roof and are ideally placed to help firms make training budgets go further, retain staff through progression and encourage a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Diane Clark added “I have worked for over two decades in HR so know how challenging it can be for employers to ensure good morale and staff engagement are maintained. Our Legal Talent Development Team have first-hand experience of pressures facing learners who may be struggling to balance a busy workload and training needs. Our expertise and course design deliver the best possible outcomes for people and law firms alike.”

Kevin Rogers, Partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors, concluded: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Law Training Centre so that all of our staff have access to a wide range of courses, from short introductory courses, to licensed paralegal, probate practitioner, licensed conveyancer, CILEX or SQE. It is so refreshing to have direct, tailor-made course content, where a two-way dialogue ensures the best outcomes for learners and staff. I look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

