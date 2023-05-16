Lepaya acquires Krauthammer and becomes Europe’s largest corporate Edtech & upskilling company 

Lepaya, EMEA’s leading corporate upskilling company, today acquired Krauthammer, a training provider for senior leadership and commercial excellence to further advance Lepaya’s mission to connect people’s potential to business impact.

By acquiring Krauthammer, Lepaya establishes itself as the premier upskilling and transformation company catering to the needs of large-scale corporate entities, offering top-notch leadership training to their senior management, thus facilitating the profound transformation of global businesses.

The combined company has more than 400 employees across offices in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Munich, Stockholm, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, and Shanghai, and serves 1000+ global clients, including ING, Dell, Maersk, Backbase and Freudenberg.

As companies increasingly face the challenge of doing more with less in a demanding economic climate, the need for an impactful and scalable approach to upskilling is more relevant than ever. Demand to see the tangible results of learning has increased, leading to a clear desire for platforms that align impact with innovation and engagement. Combining Krauthammer’s deep learning expertise with Lepaya’s proven platform-driven approach marks a major step in the industry, where the combined entity will be the leading player in providing the most-advanced capability platform to clients.

Since its foundation, Lepaya has complemented organic growth with successful acquisitions. From acquiring AI technology companies like Munich-based VCoach (now Lepaya AI-Coach), and Amsterdam-based Smartenup to the recent acquisition of London-based SpeakFirst, Lepaya has successfully integrated product portfolios and helped existing, world-class portfolios and solutions to accelerate their societal impact by scaling faster and reaching more companies and learners. “We are unique in that our technology can prove that employees, after having gone through our programs, truly apply the skills we teach on the job,” said Peter Kuperus, co-CEO of Lepaya. “No other European player can do this at scale”.

Lepaya’s technology has proven that by combining VR with facilitated learning, learning transfer goes up by 20%. As innovation becomes more important also for Krauthammer clients, the acquisition by Lepaya is a logical next step in its mission to remain at the forefront of the training industry. “I’m really excited for Krauthammer and Lepaya to join forces,” said Frans van Kreuningen, CEO of Krauthammer. “By combining Krauthammer’s long-standing training quality, with delivery at scale across Lepaya’s platform plus AI and VR-powered learning technology, we will be able to upskill and transform companies at every level of the organization.”

“The acquisition of Krauthammer is a major step forward for Lepaya – making Lepaya the leading capability platform that boosts productivity and retention of workforces of world’s largest organizations,” said René Janssen, co-CEO of Lepaya. “In just our 5th year of existence, we will touch the lives of more than 250.000 employees, while aiming to eventually help the full global workforce of 3.3B.”

