Manchester tech firm partners with football stars’ university to deliver apple devices for students

Manchester tech specialist Sync has partnered with University Academy 92 (UA92), a higher education institute based in Old Trafford Greater Manchester, to provide Apple technology for hundreds of students and staff across its campus.

Sync’s partnership with UA92, a higher education institution cofounded by former professional footballers dubbed the ‘Class of ‘92’ and Lancaster University in 2017, aims to provide essential equipment and improve access to Apple devices within it’s the university’s dedicated IT suites.

The partnership plays a crucial role in UA92’s push for greater digitisation and overall aim to make higher education accessible to every student, no matter their background. Over 800 students from the local area and across the globe now attend UA92 to study sport, media, digital and business courses, each of which will be able to access these essential devices on campus.

As an Apple Authorised Education Specialist, Sync not only supports in the procurement of technology, but will work closely with UA92 to ensure the tech provided is being used effectively by teachers and students to optimise performance and productivity.

Benji Rogers, Higher Education Lead at Sync, commented:

“Apple has the right blend of hardware, software and services that can take learning to the next level. It really is the perfect solution for institutions looking to remove barriers to education and we’re proud to be supporting UA92 in its aim of reaching students from different backgrounds, as well as providing them with access to a digital ecosystem that will help them learn and grow alongside their peers”.

Since the start of the partnership in March of 2022, Sync has provided over 100 M1 Mac Mini devices throughout the university’s IT suite, providing access to premium technology for every student. Other devices integrated into the university’s curriculum include the Studio Display, MacBook Pro 13”, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Pencil.

Director of Disruption at UA92, Aaron Saxton, added:

“We believe that digital skills will be a critical part of everything moving forward, especially within education. To truly deliver a project of this scope, you really do need world class partners and we’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with Sync to support the build of our trailblazing digital academy, supporting us with our curriculum to bring education to life”.

UA92 was cofounded by the Class of ‘92, a group of five world-class former Manchester United footballers, including Manchester-born, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, and prides itself on offering its students flexible ways of studying, including choice of active term times and no traditional end-of-year exams.

Sync has a proven track-record of providing bespoke IT solutions across the education system and has supported more than 7,000 Schools and Multi Academy Trusts across the UK over the last 30 years.

