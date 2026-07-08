New ‘AI in HE’ eLearning launched to support use of AI in universities

Ciphr has launched a new AI in HE course to meet the growing demand for practical guidance on the ethical, responsible and effective use of AI by staff and students at higher education institutions.

Focusing on real-world higher education contexts, the course explores how AI can be used to support teaching, learning and professional practice.

The course is structured around four key themes to build people’s understanding, confidence and critical awareness:

Defining AI and its common types (introduces what AI is and isn’t, how it has evolved and where it appears in everyday life)

Benefits and opportunities (how AI can support productivity, resilience, innovation, accessibility and student outcomes)

Risks and limitations (including key challenges such as bias, and concerns over academic integrity, staying compliant and environmental impact, and the limits of AI outputs)

Using AI responsibly in HE (practical approaches to adoption, including mindset, institutional guidelines and policies, the importance of context and opportunities for service improvement)

The training also explores assessment design, student support, employability, accessibility and emerging expectations around the use of AI.

David Marshall, strategic advisor of learning transformation at HR software provider Ciphr says:

“AI is already changing the way universities work, from teaching and research to student support, HR, IT, administration and professional services.

“This new course developed by Ciphr eLearning gives university staff a clear, practical foundation in what AI is, what it can and cannot do, and how it can be used to save time, improve communication, support inclusion and reduce routine administrative pressure. It is designed for staff from both academic and non-academic backgrounds, with no technical knowledge required.

“The course also gives proper attention to the risks of AI use. It covers data privacy, confidentiality, academic integrity, bias, inaccuracy, ethics, compliance, over-reliance and environmental impact.

“The message throughout the course is intentionally balanced: AI can be a powerful support tool, but it does not replace professional judgement. Staff remain responsible for the accuracy, ethics and outcomes of how AI is used.”

Ciphr’s new AI in HE eLearning takes a considered and applied approach to AI use – equipping learners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions about when and how to use AI in their work or studies.

Ciphr eLearning, powered by Marshalls, has worked closely with many universities and colleges in the UK and Ireland over the years, including University of Cambridge, the Irish Universities Association, Newcastle University, UCL, and University of Oxford.