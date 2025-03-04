New national survey of FE college staff’s digital experience 

Further education (FE) leaders, practitioners and staff are encouraged to take ten minutes to help build a bigger picture of how digital technologies are being used across the UK sector.

Survey rolled out to all FE staff for the first time

New national versions of Jisc’s Digital Experience Insights survey for FE teachers and professional services staff will launch on 9 April 2025. The survey has been run by individual colleges since 2018 with 2025 seeing the survey rolled out nationally for the first time.

The ten-minute survey gives staff at colleges the opportunity to highlight technologies that work well, and those that could be improved. Topics include devices used, access to resources, and digital skills.

Results will help improve digital experience in FE settings

Results from the survey will give a national picture of the digital experience of FE staff. Colleges will be able to use those results to make informed decisions when procuring technology, and improve the working lives of teachers, administrators, and support staff.

Many colleges run the surveys for themselves so they can get an insight into the experiences of staff at a local level. Jisc’s national surveys, new this year, will allow staff at colleges which do not run the surveys internally to have their say on what works well and where improvements can be made to support digital experiences in FE.

Each year Jisc publishes a series of reports outlining the state of play of digital learning, teaching and working in FE and HE organisations. Along with feedback from survey participants at colleges running the surveys for themselves, Jisc will use the insights from the two national surveys to develop a more accurate picture of the digital experiences of FE staff in the UK in 2025.

Launching April 2025

The national surveys for FE teaching staff and professional services staff will launch on 9 April 2025 and close on 30 April 2025.

An online launch event and discussion on digital teaching in further education will be held on 10 April 2025.

FE colleges who run their own Digital Experience Insights survey will continue to benefit from local insight specific to their own technology and digital environment. Staff from these colleges will be directed to their local version of the survey.

Visit 2025 FE Teaching and Professional Services Staff National Surveys for more information about the national survey.