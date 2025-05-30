Newly launched Innovation Hub Set to Transform Scottish Tertiary Education  

Left to right: Colin Sinclair, head of library and information support at UoS, Professor Malcolm MacLeod, senior deputy principal at UoS, Heidi Fraser-Krauss, CEO of Jisc, Jason Miles-Campbell, director of Scotland and Northern Ireland at Jisc

Developed by Jisc in partnership with the University of Stirling the state-of-the-art facility will enhance digital teaching and learning across Scotland’s post-16 education sector.

Jisc, the UK’s digital and data body for education and research, has partnered with the University of Stirling to develop the Jisc Innovation Hub — a state-of-the-art facility designed to support the advancement of digital technologies across Scotland’s post-16 education sector.

Located in the heart of Scotland, the hub provides a dedicated space for educators, researchers, and technology specialists to explore emerging tools and practices that are reshaping teaching, learning, and institutional operations. The University of Stirling, selected for its central location and strong existing partnership with Jisc, has generously provided space for the hub, underlining its commitment to educational innovation.

“Technology is transforming the way we teach, learn and collaborate — and the Jisc Innovation Hub ensures that Scotland’s tertiary education institutions are equipped to lead that transformation,” said Jason Miles-Campbell, Jisc’s director for Scotland and Northern Ireland. “The partnership with the University of Stirling represents a shared vision to drive innovation, build digital capability, and connect institutions across the country with the latest in educational technology.”

Dr David Telford, Executive Director of Information Services at the University of Stirling said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Jisc to host this important facility, a first for Scotland and an important resource for our tertiary education sector. As we all adapt to changes in technology, the Hub demonstrates what is possible in digital teaching and learning and connects our institutions, as well as adding to our state-of-the-art facilities here at Stirling.”

Since its soft launch in October 2024, the hub has already hosted a series of successful events, including meetings with the Scottish Moodle Users Group and HEIDS (Higher Education IT Directors Scotland). An upcoming event with the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) Research & Innovation Directorate will also feature live holographic presentations. These engagements offer hands-on demonstrations of advanced technologies such as virtual and hybrid classrooms, augmented and virtual reality, gesture recognition, holographic projection, and AI-enabled robotics.

The facility has been supported through SFC funding and will evolve with new technologies as a vital resource for the sector. In the coming year, Jisc aims to host 12 institutional visits and 12 sector-wide group visits, each offering tailored sessions on best practice, innovation priorities, and practical integration of digital tools.

The Jisc Innovation Hub is open to Scottish tertiary institutions and sector agencies looking to explore new technologies, improve digital strategies, and collaborate on the future of education.