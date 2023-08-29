HotTopics Partners with NTT on TechGirl 2023 to Empower Future Female Tech Leaders

HotTopics, the leading C-suite community, is excited to announce that NTT Ltd., a top 10 global IT services provider, has become the founding partner of the bi-annual TechGirl competition.

TechGirl, a bi-annual initiative designed to jumpstart the careers and expand the skills of girls considering entering the technology sector, has doubled the number of mentors this year. The competition is now backed by female technology leaders from distinguished organisations such as Costa Coffee, Penguin Random House, The Hut Group, The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, Three UK, and William Hill.

By joining forces with NTT, HotTopics intends to boost the competition’s impact even further. This partnership will enable the competition to expand its global reach, equipping girls around the world with critical resources, including increased mentorship opportunities and a heightened platform to showcase their innovative ideas.

Philip Randerson, CEO and founder of HotTopics, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are thrilled to align with NTT in driving our mission for the TechGirl competition. Their dedication to nurturing diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry resonates with our values. We eagerly anticipate the possibilities this partnership will generate for aspiring female tech leaders.”

Echoing this sentiment, Miriam Murphy, CEO Europe at NTT Ltd., stated, “As an industry, we have a responsibility to drive change and shape attitudes when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. This is something that we, at NTT, feel passionately about. As such, we are delighted to be part of an initiative like TechGirl, that inspires young women and equips them with the mentorship and experiences essential for success in the tech industry “

Vivek Daga, Managing Director UK & Ireland at NTT Ltd. added, “The competition winners will receive invaluable mentorship, serving as a catalyst to kickstart their journey into the world of technology. I’m delighted to say that two of NTT’s senior-most leaders – Miriam Murphy CEO of Europe, and Albi Van Zyl, Chief Sales Strategy and Operations Officer – have committed to mentoring the competition winners. Together with TechGirl, we will pave the way for a more diverse, and inclusive tech industry. The future belongs to those who dare to dream, and we are here to nurture those dreams into reality.

We are honoured to be part of an initiative that inspires young women and equips them with the mentorship and experiences essential for success in the tech industry.”

The competition winners will be welcomed to Abbey Road Studios in London on October 5th. Here, they will gain the opportunity to discuss their revolutionary ideas with industry leaders and their mentors. In addition to this, winners will participate in a recorded interview at the awards ceremony.

The next round of entries for TechGirl is now open, we are inviting girls aged 16- 18 from across Great Britain to submit ideas on how technology can be used to improve schools and education. Deadline for entries is 15th September.

Imogen Cooper, a TechGirl 2022 winner, says, “TechGirl has given me a supportive network of strong women in powerful positions. It’s not just about winning a competition; it’s about gaining valuable mentorship and a head start in the tech sector.”

To learn more about TechGirl 2023, including entry rules and submission details, please visit: https://thestudio.hottopics.ht/techgirl

