Pearson partners with Nottingham Trent University to deliver new HTQs

Global learning company Pearson and Nottingham Trent University today announce a new partnership to deliver Pearson’s Higher National (HN) and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQ) to students at the university.

The project makes Nottingham Trent University the first HEI (Higher Education Institution) in England to deliver Pearson’s new HTQ qualifications via an Intellectual Property licence. This will widen access to high-quality qualifications that meet employer-led standardsin the region, and beyond.

The University will use Pearson’s course content, structure and assessment design to deliver HNs in Construction from September 2022, with a 5-year plan to grow its portfolio to include a range of Higher Nationals, initially including Construction and Engineering.

Pearson’s Higher National qualifications are internationally recognised, career-focused qualifications at level 4 and 5 that are equivalent to the first and second years of a university degree, providing progression to both university and employment. They are currently delivered in over 480 institutions around the world (including 28 universities, who licence the course content to validate, deliver and award Higher National Certificates and Diplomas of their own).

The introduction of the new Higher Technical Qualifications provides universities with an opportunity to design their own HTQ provision as well, and through an IP licence with Pearson, they can deliver and award ready-made, employer-led higher technical qualifications.

Professor Edward Peck, Vice-Chancellor at Nottingham Trent University said:

“This partnership is a further example of our innovative approach to higher education and making education accessible to all. In support of the Government’s levelling-up agenda and in preparation for the forthcoming Lifelong Loan Entitlement, these skills-based qualifications will give employers and our student community more options to access higher-level skills that directly transfer into the workplace and benefit the local economy”.

Freya Thomas Monk, SVP for Vocational Qualifications & Training at Pearson, said:

“Nottingham Trent University has an innovative, progressive approach to learning and focuses on vocational education. Pearson and Nottingham Trent University are therefore ideal partners, and together we will make higher technical education accessible to HE students in the region.”

