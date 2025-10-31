Steven George-Hilley to lead AI policy for influential think tank

A leading UK think tank has appointed Steven George-Hilley as its Director of Artificial Intelligence, in a newly created position which includes examining the impact the technology will have on the education sector.

The new hire comes as the UK government signs a new deal with OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, to use artificial intelligence (AI) to increase productivity in Britain’s public services and key government departments.

Areas shortlist for improvement include the justice, law and order, national security, defence and education sectors.

Steven George-Hilley, founder of global communications firm Centropy PR, will lead the think tank’s cross-party policy development on AI deployment and liaise with businesses to discuss packages for public sector deals and services, which includes working with ministers and government officials.

Launched back in 2012, Parliament Street specialises in connecting businesses with policymakers and operates impartially, organising debates, events and discussions in the Houses of Parliament and the House of Lords.

Starting out at Parliament Street as Technology Director in 2013, Steven George-Hilley has delivered policy programmes, working with ministers in both Labour and Conservative party governments to develop the best practice of key technologies such as analytics, AI and cyber threats.

The UK government recently launched a blueprint for artificial intelligence regulation that would allow new AI products to be tested under relaxed rules, in a bid to drive growth and innovation in sectors such as healthcare and housebuilding.

Under the plans, unveiled by the UK’s technology secretaryLiz Kendall in London on 21 October, a proposed AI Growth Lab would enable companies and innovators to test AI tools in ‘real-world’ conditions.

The proposed new testing environments would be set up for key economic sectors including healthcare, transport, and in the use of robotics in advanced manufacturing to “accelerate the responsible development and deployment of AI products”, according to the government.

Commenting on the appointment, Patrick Sullivan, Chairman said:

“Our think has now been in operation for well over a decade, producing agenda-setting research, events and policies. With AI set to shake up the business community beyond all recognition, I’m very proud to appoint Steven to this newly created role.”

Welcoming the announcement, Steven George-Hilley, Director of AI, Parliament Street, said:

“AI has the potential to transform public services beyond all recognition, saving key services like the NHS billions of pounds. However, the technology brings with it huge challenges in terms of security, privacy and ethical usage.

“Our organisation will continue to serve as a bridge between private businesses and the public sector, enabling the UK to become the epicentre of ethical and effective AI deployment,” added George-Hilley.