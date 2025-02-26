University of Chester shortlisted for national digital innovation award

The University of Chester has been shortlisted for a national award celebrating excellence in digital innovation.

Shining a light on trailblazing advances in technology making a difference for students and staff, the University is a finalist in the Transformation category of the UCISA (Universities and Colleges Information Systems Association) 2025 Awards.

The Awards are held to recognise, celebrate and promote the outstanding achievements and innovation of staff working in or supporting technology in UCISA member organisations, and the application of digital solutions which positively transform the experience of students, academics and professional staff.

They applaud IT professionals “who have gone above and beyond the call of duty” with the Transformation Award celebrating “ground-breaking digital innovation that has transformed and delivered for the institution and beyond”.

The shortlisting acknowledges the University’s work on digital transformation through its Education Technology Forum. The Forum is formed of technical, professional and academic representatives from all three University Faculties, and the Centre for Foundation Studies, along with technology specialists and developers from the Centre for Academic Innovation and Development (CAID) and Learning and Information Services (LIS). Members also include representatives from Library, Careers and Academic Skills services, and the Forum works with students as partners to hear and respond to student needs.

The Forum has brought together this wide-ranging expertise into a coalition to set priorities, explore possibilities and to deliver change on the ground. It has been supported in its ambitions with the University’s selection to be part of Jisc’s digital transformation pilot project. Jisc is a not-for-profit, digital, data and technology organisation focused on education, research and innovation.

The work has included a project looking at the redesign and redevelopment of the University’s Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Moodle – a connected space for online course materials – aiming to improve this core technology and resulting in improvements such as the improved ease of access to information across the platform.

Professor Jackie Potter, Dean of Academic Innovation at the University of Chester explained that the Education Technology Forum linked technology, people and purpose to develop and deliver the University’s education technology aspirations.

She said: “When we first put forward the idea of the Education Technology Forum I was hopeful for its impact. A year on, I am no longer hopeful, I am awestruck. The enthusiasm, commitment and trust between members, to deliver measured innovation and change that will transform our ways of working and our students’ experiences through collaborative practices, is palpable at each meeting and in each working group.

“Congratulations to all on this nomination.”

The University is shortlisted for the Award alongside: the University of Strathclyde; Bath Spa University; Heriot-Watt University and Nottingham Trent University. The winners will be announced at the UCISA 2025 Leadership Conference on March 19, 2025.

The University’s work and participation in the Jisc digital transformation pilot project has recently featured as a case study in an international report highlighting how the initiatives are enhancing learning, teaching and research in higher education.

The University is also part of Jisc’s demonstrating digital transformation events series. The free ‘Demonstrating digital transformation: transformational co-design’ event at the University of Chester will share more on its initiatives and participating in the pilot, and will be held on April 24, 2025.

The shortlisting is not the first time the University’s pioneering achievements in learning technology have been recognised. Laura Milne, Head of Digital Education at the University, was presented with a national, individual ALT (Association for Learning Technology) Award in the autumn celebrating her innovative work, achievements and impact in learning technology, including her role in transforming the University’s VLE.