The EdTech provider Weduc projects double growth in 2023 following rapid team expansion

Weduc (@WeducUK) The parental engagement software company increased employee headcount by 50% last year in preparation for new vision and market growth

Loughborough, 8th February 2023 – Loughborough-based school software provider, Weduc, aims to double its turnover over the next 18 months as it continues to invest in, expand, and improve parental engagement across UK schools. Weduc has upheld its rapid upward trajectory with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70% since 2019 and is looking to build further on the momentum following a 50% increase in its employee headcount in 2022.

Underpinning Weduc’s growth plans for this year is the company’s revised mission to bring genuine service back to Edtech and make a real difference in children’s educational outcomes. The parental engagement software provider prides itself in reaching more parents than any other system. So far, over 332 million messages have reached parents through Weduc’s multi-channel solution, including the small minority of parents that most schools find hardest to reach. As part of its expansion plans this year, Weduc will continue to enhance its platform to make it even easier and more intuitive for parents to navigate and for schools to have a simplified all-in-one communications system that improves engagement levels.

To further support the growth strategy, Weduc has recently made two key senior appointments, with Rob Pointen being appointed as CEO and Paul Hughes as a Non-Executive Chairman. The Weduc team are all rooted in education, from former IT and data managers to teachers, administrators, and communications professionals who know first-hand the challenges of running a school and the importance of parental engagement in driving pupils’ success.

Rob Pointen, CEO at Weduc, commented: “We deeply believe our technology can make the lives of schools and parents easier, driving high parental engagement to ensure all students are set up for success through their education. Weduc was created to connect with even the hardest to reach parents, simplifying the challenges of communication, whether the parent is tech-savvy or not. Therefore, we prioritise quality customer care and support parents with technical issues, something other Edtech companies aren’t committed to at the moment.”

Having completed the demerger from the Accrosoft group in October 2021, Weduc established itself as the expert in stakeholder engagement in the school communications market. Now, as a standalone business, Weduc goes beyond what other school communication apps can do, being the only UK provider that supports not only school staff but also parents.

With the UK school year totalling an average of 190 days, there is potential for a lot of important school-parent communication to get lost which could impact students’ academic outcomes. In a world where letters never make it out of students’ bags, Weduc empowers parents to embrace technology to keep on top of parents’ evenings, no-uniform days, school trips, homework submissions, and more. Weduc is already making a difference in boosting parental engagement as the platform registered 55 million parent logins and 230 logins per user every year, with the figures expected to climb significantly this year.

The platform is currently utilised by many primary, secondary, and independent schools and trusts, including Cognita, Diverse Academies, Westlands Primary School, Chilwell School, and Lady Jane Grey Primary School.

