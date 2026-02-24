Week of VocTech 2026 Returns From 16–20 March: Explore How Technology Can Transform UK Skills

The Week of VocTech 2026 returns from 16–20 March, bringing together educators, training providers, policymakers, innovators and investors from across the Further Education and skills sector to explore how vocational technology can help transform UK skills.

Delivered by Ufi VocTech Trust, the Week of VocTech is a free, online programme of events showcasing practical examples of how technology is being used to improve access, engagement and outcomes for adult learners and the workforce. With skills shortages continuing to impact productivity and opportunity across the UK, the week provides a timely space to learn from what is working, share insight, and consider what needs to happen next.

The 2026 programme features a mix of panels, case studies and conversations focused on the real challenges facing FE and skills today. Sessions will explore how providers are using technology to reach new learners, support progression in vocational roles, respond to employer needs and improve teaching and learning. There will also be opportunities to hear directly from innovators developing new tools, and from funders and investors supporting the growth of vocational technology.

Highlights of the week include our in-person sessions on 19th March taking place at CodeNode in London, among them:

AI and work: where’s the opportunity, where’s the threat? 4:30pm – 5:30pm on 19th March

AI could shape jobs faster than most skills systems can adapt. Join a frank, solutions-orientated discussion on how we ensure AI supports productivity, fairness and inclusive growth as it becomes embedded across the economy. Featuring:

Anthony Painter (Chair), Director of Strategic Engagement, Ufi VocTech Trust

(Chair), Director of Strategic Engagement, Ufi VocTech Trust Antonio Weiss , Author and AI expert

, Author and AI expert Rt Hon. Lord Willetts FRS , President, Resolution Foundation

, President, Resolution Foundation Liz Williams MBE , CEO, FutureDotNow

, CEO, FutureDotNow Rebecca Garrod-Waters, Chief Executive, Ufi VocTech Trust

Ufi VocTech Showcase from 5:30pm on 19th March

A unique opportunity to celebrate and share the impact of vocational technology, get hands-on with a selection of Ufi-supported tech, and strengthen connections across the VocTech community. From skills passports for compliance and construction, to TikTok‑style training for the deskless workforce, don’t miss the chance to see the latest tools and approaches transforming skills development.

The Week of VocTech is open to anyone with an interest in the future of skills – whether you are a provider, policymaker, technologist, employer or investor. Attendees will be able to engage with peers from across FE, adult education, training, employability and workforce development.