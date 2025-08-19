100% A Level pass rate as Gower College Swansea marks another year of academic excellence

Students and staff at Gower College Swansea are celebrating a fantastic year of academic achievement, as envelopes were opened to reveal another impressive set of A Level and vocational Level 3 results for 2025.

This year the College has seen a rise in its overall A Level pass rate, which stands at a remarkable 100% (the Wales national average is 97.5%), with 1250 individual exam entries.

Among these, 12% achieved the highest grade of A* (up from 9% in 2024 and higher than the Wales national average of 10.5%), 34% are at A–A (Wales national average is 29.5%), 65% are at A-B, and there is a continued improvement in our A*-C grades which stand at 85%, reflecting the high standards of achievement at the College.

The overall pass rate at AS Level is very strong and stands at 94% (Wales national average is 90.9%), with 73% of grades awarded at A-C and 54% being awarded at grades A-B. 30% of grades were awarded an A (in comparison to the Wales national average of 22.7%). There were 2127 separate exam entries for AS.

The College’s vocational results are also very strong again this year, with an impressive 98% pass rate across those learners completing their two-year Level 3 programmes. Among these high achievers, 37% of students achieved at least one Distinction and 9% attained a top Distinction* grade.

These results underscore the College’s commitment to providing high quality vocational education, ensuring our learners achieve high standards and success.

“We know how much hard work has gone into these results so we are absolutely delighted to share in the success and celebrations of our students today,” says Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Fountain. “To have an overall 100% pass rate is a fantastic achievement for the College and we are particularly pleased to see another increase in those top grades of A* and A*-A, which demonstrates once again our drive for academic excellence.

“As well as maintaining our very high overall pass rates at A Level and AS Level, our vocational learners have also achieved outstanding results.

“I would like to offer my congratulations and best wishes to all the students collecting their results today. And a sincere thanks to all the staff at Gower College Swansea, who are tireless in their support of our learners both in and outside of the classroom.

“I really hope everyone got the results they expected and needed to move onto their next step but, if you didn’t, please don’t worry. We are here to help. Come and talk to us – we have dedicated staff to provide personalised advice and guidance for learners.

“At Gower College Swansea, we are proud to offer a wide range of pathways to support every learner’s ambitions. From higher education courses to apprenticeship routes, and dedicated employability support for those heading straight into the workplace – our aim is to ensure that every student has access to the opportunities that best suit their goals. We remain firmly committed to helping each individual achieve their full potential and succeed in whichever path they choose.”

“Today marks the culmination of your hard work and determination – be very proud of what you have achieved and how far you have come,” says Rebecca Evans, MS for Gower. “Thank you to all the teachers and support staff who have guided, encouraged, and supported the students. Your dedication has helped them reach their potential and has opened up exciting horizons and opportunities for their futures.”

“Huge congratulations to all students at Gower College receiving their results today,” adds Torsten Bell, MP for Swansea West. “Behind every one is months and years of hard work, including the vital support offered by teachers and other school staff. Well done! No one can take away what you have achieved today. Whether you’re now stepping into a university course or a job, whether you stay in Swansea or not, I hope the next step on your journey brings you fulfilment, pride and purpose.”

“ColegauCymru is proud to congratulate learners at Gower College Swansea and across Wales today as they receive the results of their hard work and commitment,” says ColegauCymru Chief Executive, David Hagendyk. “Reaching this point takes determination, resilience, and the unwavering support of staff across both vocational and academic pathways. Congratulations to everyone at Gower College Swansea on your achievements – you should be very proud.”

Among the students picking up their results were:

Alex Barnett (formerly Cefn Hengoed Community School) achieved a Distinction in the UAL L4 Professional Diploma in Performance and is heading to Rose Bruford College to study European Theatre Arts.

Jessica Bevan (formerly Olchfa School) received triple A* grades in the L3 Extended Diploma Health and Social Care: Principles and Contexts and is going to study Occupational Health Therapy at university.

Aaron John achieved ABB in the L3 Extended Diploma Health and Social Care and is heading to Lancaster University.

Jessica Johnson (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive School) achieved A grade in the L3 CCPLD: Practice and Theory and is heading straight into employment as a teaching assistant in a local primary school.

Alex Mort (formerly Morriston Comprehensive) achieved three A* grades and is heading to Cambridge University to study Engineering.

Caerwyn Richards (formerly Gowerton School) achieved Distinction in the BTEC L3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and is heading to British Airways in Cardiff to start a career in aircraft maintenance.

Alexander Rigbey achieved triple B grades in L3 Children’s Care, Play, Learning and Development and has gained a place at Swansea University to study Early Childhood.

Rosie- Ann Rune, who studied Travel and Tourism at College and is now off to Bath Spa University to study Creative Writing.

Steffi Saji (formerly St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School) achieved one A* and three A grades and is progressing to study Medicine at Cardiff University.

Leah Spackman (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive School) who achieved two A* grades and is going to Cambridge University to study Education.

Kara Thomas, who achieved triple A* after completing the L3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care and is heading to Swansea University to study Psychology.

Lois Travers (formerly Bishop Gore School) who studied L3 Business and is now progressing to Swansea University to study Business Management and Finance.

Leri Watkins (formerly Bryngwyn School) who achieved an A grade in the L3 CCPLD: Practice and Theory and is heading into employment as a nursery practitioner.

Friends Libby Wittey and Olivia Griffiths both received triple A* grades in Children’s Care, Play, Learning and Development and are heading to Swansea University to study Education Psychology.