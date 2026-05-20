2026-2027 WISE Prize for Education Invites Next Generation of Learning Solutions 

Global initiative supports innovators working to expand access and improve learning outcomes at scale

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), a global initiative of Qatar Foundation, has officially opened applications for the 2026–27 cycle of the WISE Prize for Education, a program that funds and offers technical support to the world’s most promising solutions to education’s hardest challenges.

Each cycle selects a cohort of finalists through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process. Each finalist receives USD 100,000 to 125,000 in development funding and enters a structured 12-month program that includes mentorship, technical support, and ongoing guidance. The cycle culminates at the WISE 13 Summit in 2027 in Doha, Qatar, where an international jury awards a total prize fund of USD 1 million to the most impactful solutions.

The 2026–2027 cycle calls for practical solutions that deliver measurable improvements in learning and life outcomes. Submissions should demonstrate how learners gain, retain, and apply essential knowledge and skills, leading to better opportunities for education, work, and wellbeing.

Solutions must address at least one of the identified priority areas:

Reaching marginalized and underserved learners, the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence and other technologies, culture and language as a foundation for engagement in learning, strengthening core skills such as literacy and numeracy, and supporting learner wellbeing, including mental, emotional, and physical health.

Dr. Asyia Kazmi, OBE, Chief Executive Officer of WISE, said:

“Many experienced organizations working in education have the vision and expertise to create the innovations that can transform systems at scale. The WISE Prize for Education is designed to support such organizations to conceive, develop, and test impactful solutions to the problems they see.”

Aurelio Amaral, Director of Innovation at WISE, added:

“We focus on established reputable organizations with pilots that show promising results in their contexts. Our technical support helps them refine a development plan that is scalable, financially sustainable, and adaptable to different contexts.”

Applications will undergo a multi-stage process, including eligibility screening, expert evaluation, and a three-month intensive phase. This includes due diligence, an “innovation sprint” that assesses how solutions adapt under real conditions, and a final review by an external panel of experts. Selected finalists will then enter the development phase beginning in 2027.

The 2026–2027 cycle builds on the outcomes of the most recent edition of the WISE Prize, where winning solutions were selected from a cohort of finalists and awarded a total of USD 1 million at the WISE 12 Summit. The projects, spanning AI-powered learning tools, early childhood literacy initiatives, and alternative learning models, reflect the diversity of approaches supported by the WISE Prize and their potential to address complex education challenges across different contexts. In addition to the winners, all finalists received development funding and participated in a year-long program of mentorship and capacity-building, reflecting WISE’s commitment to supporting a broader pipeline of innovation.

Since 2009, WISE and its programs have highlighted more than 100 innovative solutions and individuals in education globally, many of which have gone on to expand their reach and impact. The current cycle builds on the evolution of the WISE Prize, which has shifted from recognition to active support in solution development.

Since its establishment, WISE has evolved into a global platform advancing innovation in education through its research, innovation, and advocacy initiatives. The WISE Prize for Education remains central to this work, supporting solutions that are evidence-based, scalable, and responsive to the needs of learners and communities worldwide.