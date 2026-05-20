Cardiff and Vale College acquire landmark city centre building

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) has purchased a landmark city centre building, expanding its presence in the capital.

The large and highly recognisable building, immediately opposite the rear of Cardiff Central Train Station, was formerly the home of Lloyds Banking Group Plc for more than a decade. Just a couple of minutes’ walk from the College’s existing flagship City Centre Campus main building which opened in 2015, the new purchase provides a significant investment to enhance CAVC’s city centre facilities and a sustainable opportunity for growth in the region.

Cardiff and Vale College Group is now the largest college group in Wales and third largest in the UK. The acquisition offers a unique opportunity for the College to build upon and extend its offer within the Welsh capital, further developing the area as a prime location for learning. The prominent central location supports both the profile of this and the accessibility of learning for young people, adults and employers across the Capital Region, with Cardiff Central Train Station and Cardiff Bus Interchange just steps away.

Planning for the development of the 13,000sqm site now begins, with the aim of providing high-quality, industry-focused teaching facilities across multiple sectors to support economic development in the Cardiff Capital Region, alongside strong net zero carbon benefits. The development will be delivered through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, subject to funding approval.

CAVC’s City Centre Campus currently includes the flagship main building, along with a series of other facilities along Dumballs Road, including dedicated centres of training for the Automotive, Construction and Building Services industries; a community sports facility at Canal Park plus a large base in One Canal Parade, and the Arts Academy on neighbouring Trade Street. Securing this notable building supports a sustainable and cost-effective opportunity for the College’s future in the capital.

This purchase coincides with CAVC’s £119m investment in brand new, state-of-the-art campuses in the Vale of Glamorgan both due to open in September 2027. This includes Barry Waterfront Campus, a community-focused college in the heart of the town, and an innovative Advanced Technology Centre by Cardiff Airport, focused on meeting the skills needs of employers, apprentices and those working in advanced technologies and supporting Wales’ Net Zero transition.

Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James said:

“We are delighted to have secured this landmark building. Over the last decade this area has proved a popular, vibrant and accessible location for the community and employers across our region.

“The prime location and scale of this site provides incredible potential to further support us to improve the quality and sustainability of our estate in a cost-effective way and grow the offer high quality teaching and learning we offer.”