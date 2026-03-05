2026 shortlist revealed for CIM’s ‘The Pitch’ competition

13 undergraduate and 13 postgraduate teams make the final of CIM’s The Pitch 2026

IBM set challenge to deliver an AI marketing plan

The finals to take place on 10th and 11th March – title of ‘Marketers of the Future’ up for grabs

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has unveiled the finalists for The Pitch 2026, CIM’s global student competition, with 13 undergraduate and 13 postgraduate teams earning a coveted place in this year’s live finals.

Now in its fifteenth year, The Pitch, a competition that challenges participants to react to a real-life marketing brief, continues to push emerging marketing talent to think strategically.

For the 2026 contest, CIM has joined forces with global brand IBM to provide students with the opportunity to gain a valuable, practical hands-on experience – sharpening their strategic thinking and boosting their employability in an increasingly competitive job market.

This year’s briefs challenge students to shape the future of AI marketing:

Undergraduate students have been tasked with creating a bold, content-led campaign that tackles AI myths and positions IBM as the go-to expert for practical, responsible AI.

Postgraduate students have been challenged to craft a strategic plan that establishes IBM as the global leader in ‘Green AI’ – championing a more sustainable future for artificial intelligence.

The shortlisted teams include:

Undergraduates:

3 Marketeers – University of West London

AI Allies – Aston University

A.S.A. – Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

B.A.T – University of Greenwich

BLC: born to pitch – Leeds Beckett University

Bright Minders – Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT)

Catalyst – Manchester Metropolitan University

METAMORPHOSIS – The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance

NAM – Canadian College of Kuwait (CCK)

NEXUS – Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

SMD – Leeds Beckett University

The Turing Point – University of Nottingham Malaysia

Triad Methods – University of Portsmouth

Postgraduates:

Alina & Xijian – University of Glasgow

Apex Strategy – Heriot-Watt University

CarbonLite Imaging – King’s College London

DinoMighty Consultancy – University of Birmingham

EcoAi – University of Leicester

Good Transport Coming – University of Glasgow

GreenGlobal – University of Strathclyde

GreenLens AI – University of Leeds

Pitch Perfected – University of Birmingham

Team Varry – University of Leicester

Terra-tory Marketers – University of Glasgow

The Greenprint – University of Strathclyde

Verdis AI – Loughborough University

Following the announcement of the finalists for The Pitch 2026, Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at CIM, said:

“Selecting this year’s shortlist was no easy task. We saw an increase in submissions, and the standard continues to rise year on year. It has been especially encouraging to see students from across the globe engaging so thoughtfully with the brief.

“Congratulations to all of our finalists, and best of luck in the live finals. I’m really looking forward to seeing your pitches brought to life.”

Justin Ablett, Strategic Partners Lead for UKI in IBM Consulting, commented:

“We’ve been hugely impressed by the creativity, skill and passion shown by participants from around the world. On behalf of everyone at IBM, thank you for the time and effort you’ve invested. We hope the experience has been valuable for all involved, regardless of whether you’ve progressed to the final stage or not.

“Creating the shortlist was exceptionally challenging, and selecting our undergraduate and postgraduate winners in March will be no easier, but we relish the chance to see the finalists bring their ideas to life during next month’s finals.”

Océane Bax de Keating, a member of ‘007 Girls’ from Henley Business School, winners of the 2023 competition, added:

“The Pitch was a real turning point in my career. It gave me the chance to challenge myself beyond the classroom and apply what I had learned in a real-world context. Taking part in the competition pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me realise the value of my ideas and perspective. It also helped me stand out during job applications and interviews, especially when talking about real-life business problem-solving.”

The undergraduate finalists will compete in a live virtual final on 10th March, followed by the postgraduate final on 11th March, where the title of ‘Marketers of the Future’ will be awarded in each category at the end of their respective finals.

Winners in each category will win a one-year complimentary CIM Affiliate Professional membership and a place on a CIM virtual e-learning course, as well as an interactive session with four IBM experts. All finalists will receive a Pitch 2026 finalist certificate.