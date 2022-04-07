A Celebration of Learning and Teaching

City of Glasgow College calls for proposals as it hosts second Learning and Teaching Conference on 28 June 2022.

The in-person event will take place at the college’s City Campus, and aims to share best practice, to inspire and be inspired.

Featuring presentations, workshops, discussions and videos, the conference will celebrate the innovative work carried out by educators and students across the country.

“We want to hear instances of good practice from educators around Scotland,” explains Fiona Balloch from the Learning and Teaching Academy at City of Glasgow College.

“We are inviting teams and individuals from across the sector to submit conference proposals which can include a presentation of best practice or ideas, a hands-on workshop, or a short video highlighting a technique, idea or resource.

“This conference follows last year’s successful Let’s Get Phygital event which focussed on digital at the heart of learning and teaching. This year is about celebrating all aspects of learning and teaching, sharing all that’s good about what we do for, and with, our students.”

Those wishing to submit a conference proposal can choose to do a:

Presentation: demo or describe your practice, present your ideas, with Q & A.

demo or describe your practice, present your ideas, with Q & A. Workshop: a hands-on session, delegates try things out with peer discussion.

a hands-on session, delegates try things out with peer discussion. Panel Discussion: three or more speakers discuss a key topic, with Q & A.

three or more speakers discuss a key topic, with Q & A. Poster : prepare a poster in advance to be exhibited in City campus atrium. Take part in live Q & A about your poster, at coffee and lunch breaks during the Conference.

: prepare a poster in advance to be exhibited in City campus atrium. Take part in live Q & A about your poster, at coffee and lunch breaks during the Conference. Video: prepare a 5-10-minute video in advance, featuring a presentation of an idea, technique, or resource, which will be available for delegates to watch on the website.

Conference proposals should be submitted by Monday 9 May, when registration opens for those wishing to attend as delegates.

Further details are available on the City of Glasgow College website.

Published in