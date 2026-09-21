Winner of the inaugural IMI Skills Competition Heavy Vehicle Technology announced

Monty Gambrell of Motus Commercials (DAF) secures top prize as National Finals showcase burgeoning talent in the HGV sector

The UK’s most talented heavy vehicle apprentices gathered at the DAF Apprentice Academy for the inaugural IMI Skills Competition Heavy Vehicle Technology National Final on Friday 11th September. Following a series of assessments that tested finalists’ knowledge, technical ability, and problem-solving skills, Monty Gambrell of Motus Commercials Ltd (DAF) secured the top spot. In second place was Jayden Fossett of Brian Currie Ltd Milton Keynes (DAF) and third was Theo Lanham of Adams Morey Ltd (DAF).

The competition was launched by the IMI earlier this year following changes to the WorldSkills UK competition portfolio, which saw Heavy Vehicle Technology no longer featured from 2026. The IMI took proactive action to ensure learners and apprentices across the UK continue to have access to a structured, high-quality competition focused on skills development and progression, while also continuing to work with WorldSkills UK on their competition portfolio.

Throughout the National Final, competitors completed tasks covering vehicle inspection, mechanical repair, chassis and transmission diagnosis, engine fault diagnosis, and electrical fault finding, demonstrating both their technical expertise and ability to perform under pressure. As Michael Massey, IMI Skills Competition Manager explained, the final showcased the exceptional calibre of talent currently progressing through heavy vehicle apprenticeship programmes across the UK.

“Competing at this level requires determination, dedication, and a commitment to continuous learning. It was tremendously exciting to see the outstanding skill, professionalism, and passion on display throughout the competition. I would also like to thank everyone involved in making this event possible, from our sponsors and judges to the mentors, employers, trainers, and partners whose support was invaluable. This competition has been a shining example of what can be achieved when we invest in and champion early talent, providing the opportunities, guidance, and encouragement needed for individuals to reach their full potential.”

Daniel Bennet, Lead Judge and Head of Curriculum and Quality Assurance at GTG Training added:

“Having been involved in supporting the continuation of this competition after it left the WorldSkills UK portfolio, it’s rewarding to see it thriving and continuing to provide opportunities for the next generation of technicians. Working alongside our judging team to develop the tasks and deliver the competition has given us a unique insight into the calibre of talent coming through the industry. The standard on display today has been exceptional, and it gives me great confidence for the future of the HGV sector.”

The competition provided participants with a valuable opportunity to benchmark themselves against some of the country’s most talented apprentices, while gaining experience that will support their future careers.

Alongside the competition, finalists and attendees had the opportunity to engage with a range of industry exhibitors and partners who are helping to shape the future of automotive skills and training. Milwaukee Tool and Tenstar Simulation showcased the latest innovations in professional tooling and immersive training technology, providing valuable insight into the tools, equipment and technologies that are transforming the modern workshop and helping prepare the next generation of technicians for successful careers in the sector.

The six finalists, following the national qualifiers at Renault Trucks UK Training Centre in Leicester in July, were: