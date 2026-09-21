Borders College Celebrates its 2026 Graduation Ceremony

@BordersCollege recently celebrated its Graduation 2026 ceremony, honouring the exceptional achievements of its students.

The much-anticipated event took place this month at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso. Having worked incredibly hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments and successes of everyone over the last year.

As part of the ceremony, the Honorary Fellowship of the College was awarded this year to Suzanne Mullholland. Suzanne, known as The Batch Lady, is a bestselling author, TV presenter and organisation expert from the Scottish Borders. Through her meal-preparation methods, books and television work, she helps families save time, reduce waste, manage budgets and live more efficiently.

This year’s ceremony was made possible by the kind donations of the College’s sponsors, including Charlesfield Farms, Eildon Housing, Floors Castle, MKM Building Supplies, Morrison Construction, Mott MacDonald, Safe Services, and Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA).

Chair of the Borders College Regional Board, Ray McCowan, welcomed graduates and guests, saying:

“This is the best day in the Borders College calendar. It is the day when the College comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students. There is nothing more satisfying for an educator than to reflect on the past year, to remember what students were like in their first few days and weeks in College, and then to see them now: confident, competent and ready to take on whatever the world holds for them next.

“College is a challenging time for any student. Typically, they are juggling study with part-time work and, if they have any time or money left over, trying to catch up with family and friends. In spite of all these challenges, today’s graduates have overcome them all and have truly earned the right to collect their certificates.”

College Principal and CEO, Pete Smith, congratulated the graduates, saying:

“Graduation is a celebration of success and a reminder of what makes Borders College such a special community. Our graduates are at the heart of everything we do, and their achievements are a testament to their hard work, dedication and the support of their families, friends and College staff.

“As they move into employment, further study, self-employment, travel or their next challenge, they take with them the skills, experience and confidence developed during their time with us. We are incredibly proud of each graduate and look forward to following their stories as they continue to make a positive contribution to the Scottish Borders and beyond.”

Pete also presented this year’s Honorary Fellowship to Suzanne Mullholland.

Inspired by her experience as a busy working mother in the Scottish Borders, Suzanne developed a practical batch-cooking system that helps people save time, reduce food waste and manage household budgets.

A graduate of the University of Aberdeen, Suzanne has written eight books, including six Sunday Times bestsellers. Through her Channel 4 series Batch From Scratch, media appearances and charitable work, she continues to inspire families to live more organised, efficient lives.

The Graduation was a brilliant way to highlight the end of an amazing chapter in the life of the students, and the College was delighted to see everyone enjoying their day.

This year’s ceremony saw the Bill Wilkie Memorial Award presented to Erin Moffat in recognition of her outstanding achievement and personal development within HNC Electrical Engineering. Erin showed dedication, resilience, and a strong commitment to her studies, continually developing her skills and confidence. Her positive attitude and determination have made her a valued member of the student community, making her a deserving recipient of this award.

Awards were also presented to Harry Oliver, recipient of the Stuart Wilkie Memorial Trophy, and the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) Award. Harry was selected for the awards in recognition of his outstanding commitment, professionalism, and positive contribution throughout his studies. Harry consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, excellent technical ability, and a willingness to support both his peers and the wider department, making him a deserving recipient of these awards.

Ray McCowan added:

“Whatever career or life decisions you make in the months and years ahead, I have no doubt that you will be successful. Just remember, you didn’t get this qualification today by accident; you made it happen!

“It might be called a graduation, but above all it’s a celebration. Enjoy your moment on the stage today because you truly have earned it, and in years to come, look back on today as a very special day you will always remember.”