A hands-on insight into theatre, Leeds students support new production

Higher and further education students in Leeds are gaining invaluable industry experience by supporting a new theatre production of Crime and Punishment.

The learners, from University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College, are providing backstage assistance to the Northern Broadsides show which comes to the college’s Chroma-Q Theatre this month.

The collaboration is giving the performance and production students a chance to work alongside professional theatre practitioners while gaining real-world insights into technical theatre, stage management and design realisation.

Lillie McCormick and Lottie Kingsley, both studying Production Arts at University Centre Leeds, are undertaking extended work placements supporting the rehearsals and will be Assistant Stage Managers throughout the show’s run in Leeds.

Lillie said:

“I really like working in a professional environment, I learn more from being more hands-on.”

The fit-up at the theatre, meanwhile – which involves assembling scenery, lighting, sound, and staging equipment – will be supported by backstage students from Leeds City College.

Northern Broadsides’ take on Crime and Punishment reimagines Dostoevsky’s psychological masterpiece for contemporary audiences with a cast of three talented actors: Trudy Akobeng, Niall Costigan and Connor Curren.

Laurie Sansom, the show’s Artistic Director, said:

“Now more than ever, we’re seeing young people grappling with the pressures of poverty, social isolation and uncertainty about their future. This production looks those issues squarely in the eye – asking what happens when someone feels they have nothing left to lose.”

Programme and Production Manager for University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College, Paul Graham-Bell, added:

“We are very excited that Northern Broadsides will be performing in the Chroma-Q Theatre.

“The company has been extremely generous with its time and the access it has given to our students. Experiences with professional companies give invaluable insight to our students and make the transition from an education setting into the workplace much easier.”

This was echoed by University Centre Leeds student Lottie, who said:

“A huge takeaway from this experience has been how much enjoyment and friendly collaboration can be present within a professional environment.

“Prior to this placement, I was definitely a bit daunted by the pressure of a professional work setting and being able to spend a long time with a company and get to know the individuals has massively helped to alleviate my fears.”

Performances of Crime and Punishment will take place from Thursday 12 to Saturday 14 March at the Chroma-Q Theatre – a 200-seat capacity, state-of-the-art venue that is located at Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill campus.