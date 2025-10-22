A New Kind of University Joins the Movement to Redefine Access and Impact in Apprenticeships and Skills

At a time when widening participation is too often reduced to slogans, this partnership puts practice at the centre. Northeastern University London brings a model built on experiential learning, civic purpose and global reach – and a clear intent to shape what opportunity should look like for a new generation of learners. In a move described by sector leaders as “a force multiplier for change”, Northeastern University London has officially joined the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance (MASA) as a Patron – bringing fresh momentum to the drive for a more inclusive and equitable UK skills system.

This partnership unites two organisations known for embedding equity into practice. The Alliance is recognised for its national advocacy on apprenticeship diversity, sector influence, and convening power. Northeastern University London, part of the globally respected Northeastern network, is carving out a reputation for innovation in experiential education and community-anchored research.

At the heart of the alliance is a shared belief: that inclusion cannot be left to chance – it must be built in by design.

Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of MASA, welcomed the partnership:

“This isn’t just about shared values – it’s about shared intent. Northeastern University London is bringing deep commitment and credibility to this space. Their curriculum, partnerships, and culture all point in one direction: widening participation with purpose. We’re proud to welcome them as a Patron and excited about the practical impact we’ll create together – from policy influence to pathways into meaningful work for learners who are still too often left behind.”

The partnership arrives at a time when the sector is under pressure to turn talk of equity into tangible outcomes. Northeastern’s model – which includes work-integrated degrees, employer challenge projects, and impact-led research – offers a blueprint for how universities can play a more active role in transforming access.

The university has recently launched Skills Bootcamps, embedded community partnerships with organisations like Citizens UK and the Refugee Council, and continues to invest in student-led initiatives to support mental health, cultural identity, and social belonging on campus.

As part of its new role with MASA, Northeastern will contribute to national thought leadership, support engagement of underrepresented learners, and explore co-developed programmes that connect education with real employment outcomes.

With both organisations known for blending policy influence with practice, this new alliance is expected to set a precedent – not just in what inclusion should look like, but how it should feel, function and deliver results across the skills ecosystem.