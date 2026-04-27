“A significant and landmark achievement” Back to Work secures “Strong” Ofsted rating

Adult skills training provider, Back to Work, has received a positive endorsement and rating from Ofsted following its latest full inspection, with inspectors rating the provider as “Strong” across all areas of provision.

The inspection found the organisation to be consistently strong across curriculum teaching and training, inclusion, personal development, leadership and management, as well as overall learner achievement.

The organisation expressed its appreciation to Ofsted for its thorough and constructive inspection, while recognising the exceptional commitment, resilience and professionalism of our staff, whose hard work helped to make this achievement possible.

Learners gain confidence and move into work

Inspectors reported that learners “enjoy their training and develop valuable skills, confidence and resilience that support them into employment.”

The report continued;

“Many adult learners, particularly those who were previously unemployed, benefit from tailored pre-employment programmes that prepare them for interviews and job opportunities.”

Strong employer links and responsive curriculum

A key strength identified in the report was the close alignment with labour market demand.

“Leaders use regional and national employment insights to design programmes that reflect current job opportunities, ensuring learners gain relevant and practical skills.”

Their partnerships with employers and combined authorities was also noted too, reporting that these relationships “enable (them) to deliver targeted training that meets both business needs and learner aspirations.”

High expectations and supportive environment

Inspectors highlighted a “calm, inclusive and supportive learning environment where learners feel safe and respected. Tutors provide structured teaching and clear guidance, helping individuals build knowledge over time and improve their work.”

Leadership and governance were also recognised as effective, “with leaders setting high expectations and strengthening oversight to support continuous improvement.”

Building on a strong foundation

This “strong” Ofsted outcome highlights the provider’s impact in helping learners to gain skills, confidence and employment.

The report concluded that, “with a clear focus on employability, employer engagement and continuous improvement, the provider is well placed to build on this success and further enhance outcomes for learners in the future.”

Reflecting on the report, Managing Director at Back to Work, Nikki Wood, said;

“For a large and complex provider operating nationally, this is both a significant and rare achievement, one that truly and reflects the consistency and quality delivered right across our organisation.

“This result isn’t just about inspection grades. It’s about people. It’s about the lives we change, the confidence we build, and the opportunities we create every single day for those who need it most.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the teams I get to work with. A huge thank you to our inspection team for leading this so brilliantly, and to every single colleague across the organisation, this is your achievement. This is what happens when passionate, committed people come together with a shared purpose.”

Leep Group CEO, Luke Muscat, added;

“I’m incredibly proud that Back to Work has been graded “Strong” in all judgement areas by Ofsted. Currently, to my knowledge, the only large and complex adult skills provider to achieve this accolade.

“A huge well done to the entire workforce, who work hard every day to change lives, and to the team that led the inspection.

“The report speaks volumes about the transformational impact of adult skills provision, often for learners from the most deprived backgrounds.”

You can read the full inspection report from Ofsted, here.