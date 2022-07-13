ACS Hillingdon student achieves top score in IB results

A student at ACS International School Hillingdon has achieved the highest possible score of 45 in his International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) results, which is equivalent to five A*s at A Level. San Cingay, the high scoring student who was also ACS Hillingdon’s 2022 valedictorian, has now accepted an offer to study Mathematics and Economics at the London School of Economics.

The IB DP is a rigorous, two-year qualification globally recognised as an alternative to A Levels which, research shows, helps students to thrive at university and allows students to continue studying six subjects in their final years. This year, ACS Hillingdon students achieved a 94% pass rate and will now go on to study at top universities in the UK and around the world.

The average IB point score for ACS Hillingdon students was 36, which is above the world average of 32 points and is roughly equivalent to 2 grade A* and 1 grade A at A Level.

ACS Hillingdon has been offering the IB DP, which prepares students to be internationally-minded, global citizens for the last four decades, and introduced the IB’s Career-related Programme (CP) in 2020, providing a broader range of pathways for its post-secondary students. This year, the school’s first IB CP students graduated with a pass; Isabella will now go on to pursue media and communications at university and keen actor, Kabir, intends to study acting and performance at UAL Wimbledon College of Arts.

Martin Hall, Head of School, ACS Hillingdon, comments:

“Sincere congratulations to all of our graduating IB students; you have achieved incredible academic results despite the new challenges that this year has thrown at you. The DP is a rigorous course that challenges students to reach their full academic potential, while providing flexibility to allow young people to pursue their individual passions. The class of 2022 have all graduated as well-rounded, global citizens who have become the drivers of their own success.”

In addition to the DP and CP, the school offers the US High School Diploma and Advanced Placement (AP) programmes as alternatives to A Levels, the results for which will be released in August. ACS Hillingdon is also the first school in Europe to offer the Global Citizens Diploma (GCD), a unique qualification that goes beyond academic results to acknowledge all of the exceptional citizenship and service-related activities students undertake to become global citizens.

Published in