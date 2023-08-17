Activate Learning’s Reading College and University Centre students celebrate A Level success

Reading College and University Centre would like to congratulate all the students who passed their A Level qualifications today.

The college’s English Language and Literature, History, Geography and Sociology departments maintained a 100% pass rate for the third consecutive year, with Biology and Chemistry pass rates up 2% and 17%, respectively, from 2021/22. This is also a 10% and 36% increase from the pre-pandemic levels seen in 2018/19.

Twelve of the 15 A Level subjects at Reading College and University Centre secured above 90% pass rates, a significant increase from the pre-pandemic levels of five of 15 in 2018/19.

Cheri Ashby, Deputy CEO at Activate Learning, said: “I’m delighted for all the students across Activate Learning today who are collecting the results they need to go on and accept their places at university, take up an apprenticeship or enter employment with training. I know how hard everyone has worked and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and appreciation and gratitude to our staff.

“Our students have exhibited unwavering determination and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges brought forth by the pandemic, and it’s important to recognise and acknowledge the impact this still has on our young people.

“I’m very proud of the fact that, throughout these tumultuous times, Activate Learning has supported students, offering innovative and technological solutions to ensure their educational journey remained uninterrupted. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and the strength they’ve demonstrated.

“I recognise that for some, today’s results may be disappointing and there will be some who may not have quite achieved the results they anticipated. If this is the situation for you, please know that Activate Learning is here to help.

“This offer isn’t just for students who have studied with us. We are committed to supporting everyone in the local communities we serve, and we will offer careers guidance, resources, and a supportive hand to navigate the next steps for anyone who needs it.

“Let’s come together as a community, supporting each other through the ups and downs. To all our students, your accomplishments deserve celebration and recognition, and we’re excited to see where your journey leads next.”

Hannah Ketteridge received a Distinction in her Applied Law and Applied Psychology National Extended Certificates and a B grade in her Sociology A Level. She is now going tostudy International Business (Psychology Pathway)at her first choice, the University of Sussex.

Speaking about her experiences at Reading College and University Centre, she said: “The teachers really brought the lessons to life and were always there for support whenever I needed it”

“I struggled with some health issues during my studies, but the college was always really supportive and helped me whenever needed.”

Enriko Jeff Gaceta achieved Distinction grades for his Applied Sciences BTEC, which includes Physics, Chemistry and Biology. He will now go on to study Diagnostic Radiography at the University of Hertfordshire.

When asked how he felt about his results, Enriko said: “I’ve been feeling very anxious, so getting my results and seeing how well I did makes me very relieved.”

Adam Herbage achieved a B grade in History, a C grade in Politics and a D grade in Geography for his A Levels. He will now be going on to study History at Oxford Brookes University in September.

Adam credited his successful results to the extra support he received from his teachers, saying: “I really liked the ease of talking to the teachers. They were always great to talk to and they even held extra revision sessions for us during the Easter holidays, to help if we felt we were struggling.”

Reading College and University Centre teaches a wide range of A Levels. These include Art and Design, Biology, Business Studies, Computer Science, Chemistry, Classic Civilisation, English Language and Literature, Geography, History, Law, Mathematics, Media studies, Physics, Philosophy and Philosophy of Religion,Photography, Politics, Psychology and Sociology.

The Berkshire Activate Learning colleges also offer Higher Education programmes, including degree subjects ranging from Child Development, Counselling and Digital Technology, Games and Animation and Apprenticeship opportunities.

The college is offering Clearing and Careers Advisor sessions to anyone who is unsure as to what to do next after their A Levels. More information is available on the Activate Learning Adult Education website.

Published in