Active IQ launches new suite of reformed qualifications to meet industry demands 

Active IQ, the UK’s leading Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation for the physical activity sector, has launched a suite of newly reformed qualifications, designed to equip the next generation of fitness professionals with the targeted skills and knowledge to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

This includes the rollout of 11 updated qualifications that reflect current employer demands and future-proof the skillsets of personal trainers, instructors and specialists. Areas covered range from working with adolescents and older adults to antenatal and postnatal fitness, all carefully aligned to modern industry needs and seeking to plug gaps identified in Active IQ’s 2024 Skills Gap Report.

The areas of focus were identified through a combination of stakeholder interviews and employer feedback, demonstrating Active IQ’s desire to maintain the relevance of its qualifications. The approved technical qualifications, all eligible for government funding, ensure accessibility and relevance for training providers, employers and learners.

Lee Buck, Head of Product Development at Active IQ, said:

“This launch is a significant step forward for our sector. These reformed qualifications have been designed with real purpose; they’re approved technical qualifications, eligible for funding and developed to reflect what today’s employers and learners truly need.

“What sets Active IQ apart is our ability to offer a comprehensive suite of approved qualifications, giving centres the flexibility to build programmes that truly reflect the priorities of their local communities. It’s about creating meaningful pathways into the industry and making sure learners are equipped not just for today, but for the future.”

Active IQ is currently the only awarding organisation offering a full suite of approved qualifications in the sector, enabling centres to design tailored programmes that reflect community needs and employer priorities.

To further support providers and learners, Active IQ has streamlined its offer to simplify choices and create clear, recognised pathways to employment to help address confusion in the job market and ensure learners can focus on gaining the most relevant credentials.

Each qualification is supported by enhanced digital learning resources, including a flexible e-learning platform and interactive digital assessments, making it easier for learners to access and engage with content at their own pace.