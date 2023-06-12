AELP reveal end point assessment survey results

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) has released the results of its recent survey on end point assessment (EPA), revealing that providers desire more consistency across End Point Assessment Organisations (EPAO) as well as better availability and improved feedback to apprentices.

AELP recently conducted a survey on End Point Assessment (EPA) to gain insight in the experiences of the sector in this area. The survey – taking place between March and April 2023 – included responses from 80 respondents. These came from a range of provider types, sectors, and from a broad geographical area.

The outcomes of the survey will be used to shape AELP future policy positions on End Point Assessment and the organisation’s asks of the government, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), as well as the External Quality Assurance Providers – Ofqual and Office for Students (OfS).

As part of the survey, AELP asked providers to list their top three areas of priority for EPA going forward. This question received a wide range of different responses however, common themes have been identified including:

Increased consistency across EPAO’s and standards within the same EPAO.

Consistency in use of systems and improved responsiveness of EPAOs.

Availability of EPA slots; both location and times.

Improved feedback provided to apprentices following EPA from EPAOs.

As a result of the survey, we have identified six recommendations which will be pursued in the coming months. These cover areas such as demand and availability, capacity, transparency, product suitability, integrated assessment and funding pressures. You can read the recommendations and the full report here.

Simon Ashworth, AELP Director of Policy, said:

“A common challenge that we hear about from members is around End Point Assessments and our recent survey has highlighted several issues that need to be addressed in order to improve the EPA experience for everyone: provider, apprentice and end point assessment organisations.

“Providers want to see more transparency of data to aid them in selecting EPAOs, as well as a more consistent approach to standards and improved feedback given to apprentices following their EPA. We’ve made a series of recommendations to improve these areas and look forward to taking our message to the relevant bodies.”

