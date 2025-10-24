Afan College Sports Therapy Students Work with Welsh Rugby League Team

This autumn term, students from Afan College’s Level 3 Sports Therapy course had the privilege of working with the Wales Dragonhearts Rugby League team.

As part of their practical training, the students provided post-event sports massage to support the players’ recovery following a training session and to help them prepare for their upcoming match against England.

The session was organised by tutor Wayne Robson-Brown, in collaboration with the Dragonhearts’ first team coach.

The management team at Wales Rugby League were highly complimentary about the students, praising their professional conduct and the quality of their treatments. They added that they would “definitely work with the students again,” describing the massages as “exemplary.”

During the session, students utilised a variety of advanced sports massage techniques, including effleurage, petrissage, and vibrations, targeting key muscle groups such as the legs, back, neck, and shoulders. The depth and pressure of each technique were adapted to meet individual player needs. Additionally, passive stretching was incorporated to improve joint mobility and restore the normal range of motion in preparation for future performance.

Experiences like this provide invaluable hands-on learning opportunities, allowing students to apply their classroom knowledge in real-world professional settings. Working directly with an international rugby squad helps refine their practical skills, confidence, and understanding of sports massage therapy in a high-performance environment.

Level 3 Sports Therapy student Chris Dawson reflected on the experience:

“Working with the Wales Dragonhearts Rugby League team was an excellent experience that deepened my understanding of Sports Massage Therapy. It gave me the chance to apply the techniques I learned in college to professional athletes with specific recovery needs. This hands-on opportunity to support a professional sports team was both rewarding and educational.

“Studying Level 3 Sports Therapy Massage at Afan College provided me with this valuable experience. It allowed me to put my training into practice and gain real-world insight into the demands of sports therapy. Working with a variety of body types and addressing individual problem areas among the players further enhanced my practical skills. I thoroughly enjoyed the day, and it reinforced how effective and comprehensive the teaching at Afan College has been.”

Wales Dragonhearts are the representative side of the Welsh domestic league system. All players who play in the community game in both north and south Wales are eligible for selection.