AICPA and CIMA celebrate excellence in accounting education with CGMA Accounting Educator Awards 2025

11 UK educators recognised in global accounting awards

In conjunction with World Teachers’ Day (5 October), AICPA and CIMA are proud to announce the 38 winners of their Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Accounting Educator Awards 2025 – an initiative that celebrates the invaluable contributions of accounting educators to the global accounting and finance profession.

Among the winners are 11 outstanding educators from the United Kingdom, whose work exemplifies the spirit of these awards and values of the accounting and finance profession:

CGMA Diversity and Inclusion Award – Global Champion in Higher Education: John Magpayo – Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, Middlesex University

John Magpayo – Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, Middlesex University CGMA Diversity and Inclusion Award – Global Distinction: Fleur Middlebrough – Group Subject Head, Accounting and Finance, University of Salford

Fleur Middlebrough – Group Subject Head, Accounting and Finance, University of Salford CGMA Innovation Award – Global Gold: Ozlem Asma Arikan – Lecturer, University of Sheffield

Ozlem Asma Arikan – Lecturer, University of Sheffield CGMA Innovation Award – Regional Champion (UK & Ireland): Doaa Al-jamal – Senior Lecturer in Financial Accounting, University of Northampton

Doaa Al-jamal – Senior Lecturer in Financial Accounting, University of Northampton CGMA Research Award – Distinguished Research in Ethical Accounting & Performance Measurement: Chiara Bottausci – Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Bristol

Chiara Bottausci – Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Bristol CGMA Research Award – Distinguished Research on Data Analytics in Accounting Education: Anna Vysotskaya – Lecturer in Accountancy and Finance, University of Lincoln

Anna Vysotskaya – Lecturer in Accountancy and Finance, University of Lincoln CGMA Teaching Award – Global Champion (Group): Celine Bray, Clare Chapman, and Joanna Hill – Senior Lecturers in Accounting and Finance, University of the West of England

Celine Bray, Clare Chapman, and Joanna Hill – Senior Lecturers in Accounting and Finance, University of the West of England CGMA Teaching Award – Country Silver (UK): Victoria Pritchard and James Armes – Accreditation Project Officers, Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia

Jan Taylor, CPA, CGMA, PhD, Senior Director, Academic and Student Engagement at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA, said:

“We are delighted to recognise passionate educators from around the world who have dedicated themselves to nurturing and developing curious, driven young accounting and finance talent.

“Day after day, they inspire their students to explore the many possibilities within the accounting and finance profession, support them to build technical and business skills, and grow their confidence as future professionals.

“It is an honour to celebrate their contributions to the profession and its future.”

Paul Turner, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President – UK and Ireland at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA, said:

“At a time when young people have more career options than ever, it is important that we showcase the value and breadth of opportunities that accounting and finance can offer – and educators are at the forefront of that effort.

“The CGMA Accounting Educator Awards 2025 shine a spotlight on this vital work, and I am incredibly proud to see UK educators recognised for their remarkable impact and dedication on a global stage – their work is shaping the future of our profession.”

Over 530 applications and nominations from individuals and teams in North Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa were submitted for consideration in five categories CGMA Teaching Award, CGMA Diversity and Inclusion Award, CGMA Innovation Award, CGMA Digital Transformation Award,and CGMA Research Award. The winners were selected based on their recent projects and contributions that demonstrated measurable impact and a commitment to excellence. Each submission was supported by peer nominations.