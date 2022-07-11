Aiming Higher with Hugh Baird University Centre

Three foundation degrees at the Hugh Baird University Centre have been awarded Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) status.

Its Foundation Degrees in Mental Health and Wellbeing, Health and Social Care and Computing, approved by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), have all been accredited with the new HTQ status from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFaTE).

HTQ’s are Level 4 and 5 technical qualifications that are designed in partnership with employers and form part of the government’s focus on skills for jobs and higher technical education. They provide a natural progression route from the recently launched Level 3 T-level programmes that students can study at College level.

The Foundation Degree in Mental Health and Wellbeing has been written in close collaboration with industry professionals to provide students an awareness and skills for caring for those with mental health conditions.

The Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care has been developed in response to the needs of health and social care providers in the voluntary, private and public sectors. It combines academic understanding and skills, with specific work-related skills, and incorporates occupational standards for health and social care workers.

The Foundation Degree in Computing offers a balance between programme development, practical computing theory and the use of applications to help you respond to the needs of today’s businesses. It gives students an educational foundation for a range of careers within the computing and information technology industries and will help to develop essential skills that are relevant to many other careers.

Colette Mawdsley, Assistant Principal, Higher Skills at the Hugh Baird University Centre, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that three of our qualifications have received the HTQ accreditation. The Hugh Baird University Centre is committed to continual collaboration with local employers to help create programmes that meet the demand for technical skills within the modern workplace.”

“We understand the need from the employers for us to help train and educate future employees and help them maintain the practices and standards of real-life technical workplaces. These qualifications have been developed by awarding bodies in collaboration with employers and businesses so that students get the specific training, knowledge and skills required for their chosen career.”

Prospective students will be able to apply for the new HTQ’s from October 2022, for a September 2023 start.

Published in