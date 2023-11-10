ALMOST 2.5K EDUCATION WORKERS ACROSS NORTHERN IRELAND TO STRIKE

Cleaners, cooks, classroom assistants and non-teaching workers shouldn’t be left wondering how they’re going to pay their bills, warns GMB Union

Almost 2,500 education workers across Northern Ireland are set to strike this month over pay.

Cooks, cleaners, drivers, classroom assistants and other staff across 1,800 schools will walk out on 16 November in anger at the failure to address disparity in pay among grades dating back to 2018.

This action will have a huge impact on schools with many, if not all, having to close

GMB members voted to strike by a majority of 92 per cent.

Alan Perry, GMB Senior Organiser, said:

“In the worst cost of living crisis, workers deserve decent pay.

“Cleaners, cooks and classroom assistants – along with non-teaching workers – do vital work for our children’s education.

“They shouldn’t be left wondering how they’re going to pay their bills.

“The Education Authority needs to sort this as a matter of urgency.

“GMB remains committed to finding a resolution to this ongoing dispute over the pay and grading – but not at the cost of our members’ ability to make ends meet.”

