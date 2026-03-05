Anything goes for students

Musical Theatre students at Oaklands College were treated to an inspiring masterclass when acclaimed West End performer Jack Wilcox visited the College to deliver an intensive choreography and professional‑skills workshop.

The session, delivered in partnership with Summer Strallen and The Set Ltd, offered students a rare opportunity to learn directly from a performer with extensive experience on some of the UK’s biggest stages.

Jack, whose credits include starring as Billy Crocker in both the recent Barbican Theatre and National Tour productions of Anything Goes, as well as roles in Saturday Night Fever, Crazy For You, and Singin’ in the Rain, taught the students original choreography from the West End production of Anything Goes. Having a high-profile cast member of the very show the students are working on is an exceptionally rare opportunity, giving them insights they wouldn’t usually have access to. He also shared valuable insights into what makes an exceptional ensemble member, from discipline and teamwork to adaptability, stamina and stage presence.

The workshop forms a key part of the students’ preparation for Oaklands College’s upcoming production of Anything Goes, taking place this May. Learning choreography directly from a West End performer allowed students to deepen their understanding of the show’s style and performance demands, while gaining a realistic sense of the expectations within the professional industry.

Laurie Asher, Performing Arts Tutor at Oaklands College, said:

“Having Jack work with our students was an incredible opportunity. His energy, professionalism and generosity gave them a real taste of what it means to work in the industry. Watching them take on authentic West End choreography and rise to the challenge, was fantastic. Experiences like this are invaluable in helping our students grow as performers.”

The students all agreed that the event was a huge success and in great time for their own show. Lewis Greenwood, who is playing Billy Crocker in the College production and has also secured a place at Urdang in London, one of the UK’s leading drama schools for Musical Theatre, said:

“Learning the real choreography from someone who has performed it on the West End was amazing. Jack made us feel confident and pushed us to perform at a higher level. I’ve learned so much about working as a team and presenting myself professionally. I feel much more prepared for our show now.”

The collaboration with The Set Ltd and industry professionals like Jack Wilcox reflects Oaklands College’s commitment to providing high‑quality, career‑focused training that connects students directly with the world of professional performance. By working with active performers and creatives, students gain essential insight into the realities of the industry and develop the skills, discipline and confidence needed to succeed.

Oaklands College’s production of Anything Goes will take place this May, showcasing the talent and dedication of its Musical Theatre students.