AoC Beacon Awards Finalists 2026/27 announced
The 2026/27 Beacon award finalists were announced at the AoC’s Annual Conference and Exhibition in Birmingham this afternoon.
The AoC Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing
- Activate Learning
- Waltham Forest College
- West Suffolk College
The Bell Foundation Award for Excellence in ESOL
- Cambridge Regional College
- Exeter College
- Waltham Forest College
The Careers & Enterprise Company Award for Excellence in Careers and Enterprise
- Truro and Penwith College
- West Thames College
- Yeovil College
The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers
- Heart of Worcestershire College
- Lakes College
- Trafford & Stockport College Group
The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning
- East Kent Colleges Group
- The Manchester College (LTE Group)
The RCU Award for Support for Students
- Coleg Cambria
- Derby College Group
- Kirklees College
The Sustainable Energy First Award for Education for Sustainable Development
- Colchester Institute
- Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
- North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
ION Award for Reengaging Young People in Education and Employment
- Chelmsford College
- Nottingham College
- RNN Group
The AQA Award for Improving Learner Progression in Maths and English
- Runshaw College
- West Thames College
Responses