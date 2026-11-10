AoC Beacon Awards Finalists 2026/27 announced

The 2026/27 Beacon award finalists were announced at the AoC’s Annual Conference and Exhibition in Birmingham this afternoon.

The AoC Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing

Activate Learning

Waltham Forest College

West Suffolk College

The Bell Foundation Award for Excellence in ESOL

Cambridge Regional College

Exeter College

Waltham Forest College

The Careers & Enterprise Company Award for Excellence in Careers and Enterprise

Truro and Penwith College

West Thames College

Yeovil College

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers

Heart of Worcestershire College

Lakes College

Trafford & Stockport College Group

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning

East Kent Colleges Group

The Manchester College (LTE Group)

The RCU Award for Support for Students

Coleg Cambria

Derby College Group

Kirklees College

The Sustainable Energy First Award for Education for Sustainable Development

Colchester Institute

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

ION Award for Reengaging Young People in Education and Employment

Chelmsford College

Nottingham College

RNN Group

The AQA Award for Improving Learner Progression in Maths and English