Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

AoC Beacon Awards Finalists 2026/27 announced

Association of Colleges (AoC) November 10, 2026
0 Comments
AoC Beacon Awards Finalists 202627 announced

The 2026/27 Beacon award finalists were announced at the AoC’s Annual Conference and Exhibition in Birmingham this afternoon.

The AoC Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing

  • Activate Learning  
  • Waltham Forest College  
  • West Suffolk College  

The Bell Foundation Award for Excellence in ESOL

  • Cambridge Regional College
  • Exeter College
  • Waltham Forest College 

The Careers & Enterprise Company Award for Excellence in Careers and Enterprise

  • Truro and Penwith College
  • West Thames College
  • Yeovil College 

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers

  • Heart of Worcestershire College
  • Lakes College
  • Trafford & Stockport College Group 

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning

  • East Kent Colleges Group  
  • The Manchester College (LTE Group)  

The RCU Award for Support for Students

  • Coleg Cambria
  • Derby College Group
  • Kirklees College 

The Sustainable Energy First Award for Education for Sustainable Development

  • Colchester Institute
  • Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
  • North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

ION Award for Reengaging Young People in Education and Employment  

  • Chelmsford College
  • Nottingham College
  • RNN Group 

The AQA Award for Improving Learner Progression in Maths and English 

  • Runshaw College
  • West Thames College 
Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
Association of Colleges (AoC)
The national voice for further education, sixth form, tertiary & specialist colleges. Our members educate and train 2.2m people each year. #LoveOurColleges

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .