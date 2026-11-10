Gower College Swansea welcomes Team Wales Skills Torch Relay

Gower College Swansea recently welcomed the Team Wales Torch Relay to its Tycoch Campus, joining organisations across Wales in recognising the achievements, ambition and dedication of the learners, apprentices and young people representing Team Wales.

The Torch Relay is travelling across the nation ahead of this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals, which will be hosted in Wales from 16 – 20 November. The relay shines a spotlight on the people, partnerships and opportunities that help develop world-class skills, while inspiring future generations to consider vocational education, apprenticeships and skills competitions.

At Gower College Swansea, the torch took centre stage during a special ceremony that involved pupils from local primary schools Cadle, Gors and Sketty and which brought together learners, apprentices, employers, tutors, staff and community partners to showcase skills, celebrate success and inspire future competitors.

The pupils were able to enjoy a wide range of activities from across the College curriculum including beauty, business, childcare, computing, construction, creative arts, creative media, electronic engineering, esports, fashion, forensic science, hospitality, landscaping, music, plumbing, theatrical make up, travel and tourism, visual arts and Welsh.



The event also recognised the achievements of medal winners past and present, with Kaya Quinn (Silver – Industrial Electronics) and Eva Robins (Silver – Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services) being asked to carry the torch on behalf of the College.

This year, five learners from the College – Kaya, Rhys Freeman, Kobi Williams, Marley Blakemore and Steve Sebastian – have been selected to compete at the WorldSkills UK National Finals, showcasing the strength of local talent and highlighting the opportunities available through skills competitions, apprenticeships and vocational learning.

Led by Welsh Government and the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project, the Torch Relay is helping bring the WorldSkills story into communities across Wales, highlighting the positive impact skills competitions have on confidence, career progression and future opportunities.

Throughout its journey, the Torch Relay will visit colleges, training providers and partner organisations across Wales, celebrating local success stories while building excitement ahead of the National Finals this November.

College Principal Paul Kift said:

“It was fantastic to welcome everyone to Tycoch to see the Torch Relay as it passed through Gower College Swansea on its journey across Wales.



“We hope that the school pupils were energised and inspired by the range of activities on offer and that they left with a sense of excitement about all the potential career pathways that are available to them. Perhaps there will be a few future medal winners among them!



“We are so proud of all our students who have taken part in skills competitions over the years, we have a fantastic track record when it comes to bringing home the gold, silver and bronze medals.



“We were honoured to welcome the Torch Relay to Gower College Swansea again. We are now looking forward to the UK National Finals and would like to wish all our competitors the very best of luck for the event.”

Many thanks to the organisations and employers who supported the event including Andrew Scott, Simon Thomas and Spot the (Robot) Dog from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Renishaw and Swansea Council.