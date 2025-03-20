Applications for New Evidence Partnership for the 16-19 Sector

Charity calls on general FE and sixth form colleges to apply for funded opportunity

The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) has opened applications to join a new evidence partnership for the 16-19 sector, which aims to support colleges to access, understand, and apply research evidence to their teaching and learning.

The initial members will be supported with funding from the EEF and will collaborate with other general FE and sixth form colleges. They’ll help to build a shared understanding of the 16-19 sector’s priorities and support the effective use of evidence across different settings.

The launch of this partnership is part of the EEF’s expanded remit in the 16-19 sector. Alongside their work to build the evidence base and summarise existing research, the new initiative will help put evidence to use in ways that improve outcomes. It’s expected that members of the partnership will do this by:

It’s expected that members of the partnership will do this by:

Increasing awareness of the EEF within the 16-19 sector.

Disseminating evidence-informed resources and approaches.

Supporting the translation of evidence into practice through exemplification in 16-19 contexts, for example producing case studies, blogs, videos and other resources.

Developing strong regional networks with 16-19 providers and other partners to increase collaboration.

The partnership will focus on tackling the enduring attainment gap between socio-economically disadvantaged young people and their peers. These gaps start before children even start school and widen as they progress through the education system. This means that by the end of secondary school, disadvantaged pupils are, on average, 18.8 months behind their peers. The new initiative will have a specific focus on evidence to improve outcomes for disadvantaged learners.

The charity is now calling on general FE and sixth form colleges from across the country to apply to be part of their new partnership. The EEF is aiming to appoint five to six colleges.

Successful applicants will start working as part of the partnership in September and will commit to an initial period of two years. The first focus will be on sharing learning between the members and establishing ways of working. In the longer term, they will build on this by exemplifying evidence in use and offering training and support to other colleges.

Emily Yeomans, co-CEO at the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), said:

“The 16-19 sector is a critical point for so many young people, especially for those growing up in poverty. For many learners, it is our last chance to help them reach their full potential and gain vital qualifications before they leave the education system for good.

“We know there is appetite across the sector for more and better evidence to help make the most of their resources and support their learners. Our aim is that by building a collaborative partnership, where members are able to share good practice and help embed evidence use, we can help tackle the entrenched education inequality currently experienced by young people across the country.

“We are delighted to open up applications for the partnership today and hope that a diverse and inspiring range of settings take advantage of this funded opportunity and make their application over the coming weeks.”