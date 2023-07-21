Arts University Plymouth Pre-Degree students showcase Ocean Optimism at the National Marine Aquarium

See inspiring work by local Pre-Degree & Sixth Form students in the National Marine Aquarium over the summer holidays

Students from Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form campus have collaborated with the Ocean Conservation Trust on a new photography project to showcase the idea of ‘Ocean Optimism’. The results of the work by the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Photography students will be exhibited in the National Marine Aquarium over the summer.

Image by Lauren Mills

First-year students Brooke Hainey, Anastasia Krasopoulou, Jules Dean, Vicki Taylor, Lauren Hickey, Kasey Collings, Rio Tickle, Lola Smith, Sophia Winstone, Sienna Harward and Lauren Mills from the Extended Diploma in Photography worked earlier this year on the live brief, which was coordinated by Subject Leader Tobie Loates from Arts University Plymouth and Christian Russell-Pollock from the Ocean Conservation Trust and National Marine Aquarium.

The brief was to inspire people to help the ocean by creating photographic imagery that focuses on solutions to the problems faced by the ocean and highlights the things that connect us rather than our differences.

Image by Anastasia Krasopoulou

Students Lauren Mills, Lauren Hickey, Sophia Winstone and Anastasia Krasopoulou were selected by representatives of the Ocean Conservation Trust as creators of the work that most successfully met the brief. Their images, alongside work from across the Extended Diploma Photography cohort, will be exhibited in the corridor between the Plymouth Sound and Eddystone Reef zones, at the National Marine Aquarium for the summer, where it will be seen by tens of thousands of visitors.

17-year old Lauren Mills, from Yealmpton, said: “I really enjoyed working with the Ocean Conservation Trust. It was great visiting the National Marine Aquarium and looking at it through a new lens, thinking as a photographer. I’m very excited about the upcoming exhibition, it will be the first time my work has been seen by so many people. I can’t wait to take my family to see it. Photography started as a hobby but during my GCSEs it became clear that I wanted to pursue it further and I’m really glad that I chose Arts University Plymouth. If I’d stayed at school for sixth form I wouldn’t have been able to focus on photography in the same way. Studying in Palace Court is a great environment, we all get along and everybody works together towards the same goals.”

Image by Lauren Hickey

Tobie Loates said: “Working with the Ocean Conservation Trust and National Marine Aquarium is something that we try to do every year with students and it’s always a privilege to collaborate with such important national charities. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable experience working with charity partners, creating meaningful work that makes a real difference and contributes to a more sustainable future.”

Christian Russell-Pollock, Marketing Manager at the National Marine Aquarium, said: “The quality of the work created by Arts University Plymouth Pre-Degree students was phenomenal and the standard of photography was exceptional. It was a challenging brief and many of the entrants fulfilled it very well, with a lot of the work featuring very powerful messages. Lauren Mills in particular managed to capture one of the best pictures of our octopus that we’ve seen. Overall this was a great opportunity to empower local students to become marine citizens and take actions that promote a healthier ocean environment, safeguarding the sea for future generations.”

Image by Sophia Winstone

A limited number of spaces are still available to join Arts University Plymouth's Pre-Degree & Sixth Form campus in September 2023.

Last year 36% of Arts University Plymouth UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma students obtained a Distinction, which is equivalent to 3 A*s at A-level or 168 UCAS points. Extended Diplomas prepare young people for success in industry and progression onto a degree at HE level, with many choosing to continue their studies at Arts University Plymouth.

