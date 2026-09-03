Ascend Day Services Officially Opens Its Doors in Renishaw

Ascend Day Services has officially opened its doors in Renishaw, bringing together learners, families, friends, staff and members of the local community to celebrate the next chapter for the service.

The opening event gave visitors the opportunity to explore Ascend’s refreshed spaces, meet the team and find out more about the activities, support and opportunities available to learners.

There was plenty happening throughout the centre, with stalls, activities and opportunities for visitors to spend time together, meet existing learners and get to know the Ascend community.

The opening was officially marked with a ribbon cutting by Ben Wheelhouse, Lay Minister at St Matthew’s Church, who joined learners and staff to celebrate the occasion.

Formerly known as Lifelong Learning, the service has been refreshed and relaunched as Ascend Day Services. While the name has changed, its focus remains the same: providing meaningful activities and opportunities that support learners to develop their life skills, confidence and independence.

The event also provided an opportunity for prospective learners and their families to see the service in action, meet members of the Ascend community and find out more about what they can expect when they join.

With the doors now officially open, the Ascend team is looking forward to welcoming learners, families and the wider Renishaw community and continuing to build on the success of the opening.

Thank you to everyone who joined us to officially open Ascend Day Services, and a special thank you to Ben Wheelhouse and St Matthew’s Church for helping us mark this important occasion.

We look forward to sharing more from Ascend and its learners in the months ahead.