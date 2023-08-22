Aston University partners with ISACA to offer credentials in cybersecurity and 

ISACA announces a strategic partnership with the Cyber Security Innovation (CSI) Centre at Aston University to provide the next generation of professionals with globally recognised qualifications in cybersecurity.

Aston Business School is one of the 1% of schools in the world bearing a triple crown of accreditations, including AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS. It is one of the few in the Top 100 QS ranking. Aston launched a Cyber MBA as well as MSc in Cyber Risk Management, recognising the importance of cybersecurity at the executive level in organisations.

Aston CSI Centre has been working with ISACA for a number of years and is now authorised by ISACA to deliver Cybersecurity Fundamentals, AI, Data Privacy Solutions Engineer, CRISC, CISA and CISM, providing high-quality virtual and face to face, instructor-led training and helping delegates to achieve exam success and to get the best out of their ISACA membership.

ISACA-accredited instructors at Aston are working consultants with a wealth of experience as CISOs, risk managers and IT audit directors, so can bring the topic to life using real examples and practical knowledge to enrich the experience of Aston MBA and MSc in Cyber students.

On the partnership, Erik Prusch, CEO of ISACA commented:

“Early-career professionals have the chance to propel their careers while making a real impact on their organizations, and ISACA is committed to supporting them in every stage of their professional journey. A cybersecurity or risk management certification makes them more differentiated to prospective employers, as organizations recognize that these individuals have the knowledge and skills they need.”

Chris Dimitriadis, Global Chief Strategy Officer at ISACA added:

“It’s no secret that today’s workforce is suffering from a cyber skills gap. Filling this needs to be a priority for businesses to protect their employees and customers from rising cyber threats. Young professionals with cybersecurity and risk management skills and accreditations are an essential part of the teams that give businesses the best chance of defending themselves and setting themselves up for long-term success.”

Professor Zoe Radnor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“Taking our executive education in the cyber security direction is a strategic priority as Aston University has positioned itself as leader in digital technologies. The CSI Centre of Excellence underscores this priority.”

Dr Anitha Chinnaswamy, a senior lecturer in cyber security management at the CSI Centre at Aston Business School, said:

“There is an acute shortage of skills in the cyber security sector, and we are delighted to be leading the field of executive education of future professionals under the recognition of a Centre of Excellence.”

Professor Helen Higson, deputy dean of Aston Business School, said:

“The CSI Centre academics are always forward looking at the new demands in education and have created a dynamic set of postgraduate offering highly relevant in the market.”

Professor Aleks Subic, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Aston University, said:

“In line with our 2030 strategy focused on establishing Aston University as a leader in digital innovation, the Centre of Excellence represents an important step towards making Aston University a sector leader in cyber security.”

